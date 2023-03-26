Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Under the hammer: Valentine Gardens estate scores new record with big auction result

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:06pm, first published March 27 2023 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE auction of a modern two-storey home in Valentine Gardens estate pulled in a huge result at auction on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.