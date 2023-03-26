THE auction of a modern two-storey home in Valentine Gardens estate pulled in a huge result at auction on Saturday.
The property at 2 Cedrus Close sold for $1,975,000, beating the estate's previous record of $1.51 million paid in November for a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 14 The Park Chase.
Selling agent Anthony Di Nardo marketed the property at Cedrus Close during a four-week auction campaign after it was previously listed with another agency.
The property was a hit online, with 8,562 views which led to 111 enquiries and 44 inspections throughout the campaign.
"The presentation wasn't right on this one with the previous agency so we did some painting, got rid of some feature walls and had the property styled," Mr Di Nardo said.
The agent said that auction was "still 100 per cent the way to go" with selling property.
"You've only got to look at this one at Valentine Gardens," Mr Di Nardo said.
"That set a record and that was done via auction, simple as that."
The current median house price in Valentine is $1.08 million, according to CoreLogic.
We spoke with the agent about the auction and the result:
The property: A modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom two-storey home in a cul-de-sac in the Valentine Gardens estate. Built in 2007, the property offered multiple indoor and outdoor living zones, including a media room, games room with a bar and an alfresco area overlooking an in-ground pool. Other features included ducted air conditioning, a real flame gas fireplace and solar panels.
Agent: Anthony Di Nardo at Belle Property.
The result: The property sold for $1,975,000.
How many registered bidders? There were two registered bidders at the auction.
How did the auction unfold? We had a crowd of about 45 people there and the opening was $1.7 million. We then had $1,720,000 from the second bidder. That buyer eventually moved up to $1,850,000 and we passed the property in and went into negotiation with the buyer which resulted in multiple increases before it sold for $1,975,0000.
Where were the buyers from? Of the two registered bidders, one was local and one was from out of area. The third party who pulled out of the auction the day before was from Sydney. We were expecting up to four bidders but we ended up with two.
What made this property special? It's a great family home with multiple living areas and it had those alfresco entertainment areas, leading on to the pool area and the level grass area. It was just fantastic for entertaining.
Was the result a surprise? We had an auction guide of $1.9 million but in this market, it's hard to say. Finance approval is also playing a big part in today's transactions.
