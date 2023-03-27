Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle District Golf Association: Golf: Father, son team up as Toronto ends division one pennants drought

By James Gardiner
March 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toronto finished the 2023 A-Grade division one pennants season undefeated to collct their first title since 2011. Picture supplied

TIM O'Reilly didn't think he would get an opportunity to play Newacstle District Golf A-Grade pennants alongside son Cal for Toronto again when the latter turned professional in 2014.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.