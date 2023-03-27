TIM O'Reilly didn't think he would get an opportunity to play Newacstle District Golf A-Grade pennants alongside son Cal for Toronto again when the latter turned professional in 2014.
They had been part of the Toronto team which won an A-Grade Division 1 title in 2011.
Twelves years on, not only did the father and son reunite, they were integral in sealing another pennant.
Toronto shut out Merewether 8-0 at home on Sunday to ice the title that was sealed the week before with a 7-1 triumph over Charlestown.
Toronto (7.5) went through undefeated and finished two wins ahead of three-time defending champions Newcastle (5.5). Charlestown (5) were third, with Belmont (1) and Merewether (1) completing the table.
After seven years competing on the Australasian and Japan Challenge tours, Cal O'Reilly changed paths to real estate in 2022 and regained amateur status.
It was teenager and NSW junior representative Jake Riley who convinced the 32-year-old to play pennants.
"Jake played with Pymble in Sydney last year but wanted to come home and try to win a pennant with Toronto," said Tim O'Reilly, who is team captain. "He said to Cal, if you play, I'll play.
"Jake and Cal played No.1 and No.2 all season and between them only lost one game out of 14.
"For me, it was great to team up with Cal again. I didn't have much of a season, but he played some outstanding golf at times."
Toronto took control early in the pennants race, which changed format to home-and-away rounds and first past the post this season.
They beat Belmont 6-2 in round one and then drew 4-all at home with Newcastle after a miscommunication meant the game wasn't decided by a play-off.
In round three at Newcastle, they were again tied at 4-all before Riley won a sudden-death three-hole play-off over Tom De Wit.
"It was an excellent team effort," Tim O'Reilly said. "We used all 11 players and the camaraderie was outstanding. Justin Martin had a great year and I think only lost one match. Dave Alexander was super consistent and won six out of eight. Josh Greenwood struggled early but won the last five straight.
"We lose Jake to NSW Golf Club in Sydney next year, but Reece Green is back from a foot injury and is keen as mustard."
Waratah won division two and Nelson Bay took out division three.
** Pickin brothers Jye and Bryce combined to lead Avondale to its maiden Division One Metropolitan Major Pennants title, beating St Michael's 5-2 in the final at Riverside Oaks on Sunday.
Jye won his match at the 19th hole. Bryce came from one down with three holes to win 1-up.
"It was awesome," said Jye Picken along with his older sibling have played for Avondale since 2015. "It was the first time Avondale has won Division one. Bryce and I won a metro junior pennants title with them and also won Newcastle pennants with Charlestown in 2016.
"All the matches on Sunday went down to the last couple of holes. It was really good in those pressure situations to come through on top.
"We have had some early morning starts [to play in Sydney], but it was well worth it Sunday afternoon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.