What a weekend of sport for Newcastle fans, highlighted by Jets ironwoman and fearless leader Cassidy Davis scoring her first-ever A-League goal in 128 appearances and the Knights breaking their losing streak on home turf with a gutsy win against Canberra.
Winger Greg Marzhew announced his arrival with a try double on debut for the Knights, who trailed 14-8 at half-time before producing a 16-point second half.
But that was just the tip of the iceberg.
In a Newcastle District Cricket Association grand final for the ages, 26 wickets fell on Saturday before Sunday was a day for the batsmen.
Wallsend prevailed over defending champions Stockton in the end to claim what Tigers captain Jake Montgomery described as an "extra special" premiership.
Wallsend's Jacob Page received the Ken Clifford Medal for his efforts across the weekend, taking 4-29 on day one before his unbeaten 188-ball knock on day two eventually guided the Tigers across the line.
It is always a highly anticipated match-up, and the round-four showdown between NPL Women Northern NSW big guns Broadmeadow and Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park on Sunday had spectators on the edge of their seats for its entirety.
The drama-charged affair ended in a 3-3 draw, secured with an Adriana Konjarski free kick deep in stoppage time which was then followed by Magic teammate Kirstyn Antoni being red-carded for a second yellow card offence.
You could not have scripted a more exciting encounter.
It left both teams unbeaten but Charlestown Azzurri, who are yet to play Magic and Olympic, seized the competition's outright lead with their fourth win from as many starts.
Newcomers New Lambton posted their first-ever NPL victory, beating Adamstown.
Despite some wholesale players losses in the off-season, Central showed they could still be a force this season after claiming a nail-biting two-point win over Macquarie in opening-round action of Newcastle Rugby League on Sunday.
Maitland and Cessnock produced big first-up wins over Kurri and Souths respectively, Wests accounted for newcomers Northern Hawks and The Entrance Tigers coach Jamy Forbes has put all of his players on notice after they lost to Wyong.
Tigers, University and Oxfords opened their Newcastle women's hockey seasons with wins while in the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League both Norths and Souths tasted victory.
Sarah Baum was left hoping it's third time lucky at Surfest in 2024 after West Australian Bronte Macaulay ensured the Newcastle-based South African was runner-up for successive years at the women's contest at Merewether.
In the men's final, Bateau Bay's Joel Vaughan beat Manly's George Pittar.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
