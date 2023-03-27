I don't doubt most tradesmen are millionaires with the exorbitant fees they charge, but I've got no desire to be one as most of the rich people I've met have two qualities in common, their greed and their pretentiousness. Though you look down on low income earners the reality is that without the millions of workers prepared to do these jobs the place would come to a stand and I am happy to be one, doing jobs I like with people I like. Most of them couldn't care less about the proposed increase in tax on millionaires because they are hardly likely to ever be in the 1 per cent of taxpayers it will affect.