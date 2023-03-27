Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Cambridge Hotel's stage is sacred

By Letters to the Editor
March 28 2023 - 3:30am
The Cambridge - the Hunter's most iconic live music venue - will close its doors on June 25 in preparation for its redevelopment into student accommodation.

EVEN though I'll be sad to see The Cambridge go, I'm happy it'll be going out in a blaze of glory with a who's who list of fantastic local and national bands that have helped keep the iconic venue on the map in recent years, ("Three-day festival to farewell the Cambo", Herald, 23/3).

