EVEN though I'll be sad to see The Cambridge go, I'm happy it'll be going out in a blaze of glory with a who's who list of fantastic local and national bands that have helped keep the iconic venue on the map in recent years, ("Three-day festival to farewell the Cambo", Herald, 23/3).
The Cambo has gone hand in hand with live music in Newcastle for several decades, and has been a staple of night life for untold masses of Novocastrians of all ages. Thousands of gigs have taken place on its hallowed stage, and to anyone who has any interest in Newcastle's extremely rich musical history, that stage is indeed sacred.
Some of the best gigs I've ever been to have taken place at The Cambo, and I'm still in a state of disbelief that there's no plans to retain it as a live music venue when student accommodation is put in its place.
Apparently the new owners believe that keeping a venue that hosts live music does not fit in with the goal of providing an appropriate living space for young uni students. Do the new owners think that young people don't like live music?
WHEN we finished our last HSC exam at Marist Brothers in 1971, a few of us went to The Cambridge for a couple of schooners of Tooheys Old.
We were in our uniforms and the manager said he couldn't serve us. We all produced our driver's licences. He relented and we had a couple. We were told not to come in uniform again.
In the next couple of years we would start a pub crawl up Hunter Street. If you were really good you may get to The Clarendon.
Good memories of The Cambridge Hotel.
STEVE Barnett, (Short Takes, 23/3), I am quite happy with my low income. I've done well enough with it. Never had a mortgage, built my home in four stages when I had the cash. Never had a loan of any kind, pay my credit card balance when it's due so I've never paid interest on it, or anything else, raised my family without any government payments and if I ever do retire I won't be taking a cent of government support. Unless I live beyond 120 I'll have enough to see me out.
I don't doubt most tradesmen are millionaires with the exorbitant fees they charge, but I've got no desire to be one as most of the rich people I've met have two qualities in common, their greed and their pretentiousness. Though you look down on low income earners the reality is that without the millions of workers prepared to do these jobs the place would come to a stand and I am happy to be one, doing jobs I like with people I like. Most of them couldn't care less about the proposed increase in tax on millionaires because they are hardly likely to ever be in the 1 per cent of taxpayers it will affect.
IT was interesting to have two views on adjacent pages, (Herald, 25/3). I agree that the risks of nuclear power are overstated. The Chernobyl disaster was caused by a poorly designed reactor and an incompetent crew who lost control during a routine test. The Russians promptly shut down similar reactors and dropped the design.
Fukushima was not a fault of the reactors, only that the Japanese had not anticipated the magnitude of a record breaking tsunami which overcame their sea wall defences and flooded the establishment.
As a young metallurgist, I was head-hunted by the British Atomic Energy Commission and offered a visit to Dounreay Reactor in Scotland. At the end of my visit, I set off the radiation alarm. To the amusement of my guides, this was solved by removing my watch. The luminous hands emitted more radiation than was allowable.
The second article was on the toxicity of cities. It is established that coal-fired power stations emit toxins that kill more people than any nuclear disasters. Because it is spread over a wider area and over a long period of time, it slips under the radar. I would rather live near a nuclear power station than a coal-fired one.
IN my opinion, Peter Dolan's letter, ("Nuclear risks can be overstated", Letters, 25/3) fails to mention the World Nuclear Association (Updated January 2023) statement that 50 years is the maximum time suggested for temporary storage of high level waste before proper deep geological storage.
Many existing nuclear counties have exceeded the 50-year grace period and responsible countries are working towards correct final disposal. Finland will be first in 2024 after deciding to start in 2000. The Finland cost is not finalised, but is currently estimated at AU$4 billion every 100 years.
As far as our AUKUS sub deal goes, I guess an additional $4-5 billion in a total of $368 billion is not a difficult add on. We should learn from the mistakes of others and prepare early.
PETER Dolan, ("Nuclear risks can be overstated", Letters, 25/3), if nuclear power is safe then why do some European countries supply iodine tablets to people living within 50km of nuclear power plants?
This a potential defence against thyroid cancer from uncontrolled radioactive iodine emission. As for radiation exposure to caesium and strontium, nothing much can help health outcomes. It is true that radiation industry workers under controlled conditions receive less radiation than "members of the public" but that is hardly the point. The World Nuclear Association seems to be at odds with your assessment on Chernobyl and experts believe the area will be unsafe for at least 3000 years. Some predict 20,000. The reference to sushi - Fukushima is still leaking radioactive water.
Official deaths attributed to nuclear disasters are much greater than you have referenced and are ongoing related to the level of exposure. And by the way, storing nuclear waste near suburbia does not make it right. As a finite resource, nuclear fuel will run out but the legacy of radioactive waste will remain.
Exaggerated claims? I don't think so.
WOULDN'T it be wonderful if we could see the fountain in Pacific Park working again?
It has not functioned for a very long time. Perhaps some of the millions of dollars Newcastle has supposedly benefited from the recent Supercars could find its way to not only compensate the residents of the East End but make the park more enjoyable for the many people who visit it on an ongoing basis from all over Newcastle.
It certainly added to the park and children in particular spent many happy hours playing there. It now just sits there not functioning looking very sad.
UPPER Hunter was going to be an obvious gain for Labor, but the Labor leadership blew its chances by ignoring the area. Does this mean that the new Sydney state government is going to be as Sydney-centric as its predecessor? We should split the state into two states, one called NSW and the other called Sydney.
TWELVE years of Liberal government has seen the NSW public lose billions of dollars of our public-owned assets, along with the money these assets generated for the state in income. The result, unreliability, and paying through the nose for what we once owned.
THE naysayers opposing the 'yes' vote for the Voice would be the same mob who predicted doom and gloom following Kevin Rudd's 'sorry' statement to the stolen generation. How wrong they were.
ANDREW Whitbred-Brown, ("Travel troubles but staying fabulous", Topics, 24/3), I always enjoy reading your contributions to our paper and your positivity, but gee your timing stinks. With my daughter soon heading off on a solo overseas trip, which includes Amsterdam and London, I will now add snowstorms, lost luggage and phone theft to my list of things to worry about.
GREG Hunt, ("We're a nuclear no-brainer", Letters, 24/3), have you ever lived near a power station? You call solar panels and wind turbines unsightly? I lived near a coal-fired power station for years and aesthetically was unmoved by its "beauty". It was, and still is an eyesore. Nuclear power may be safer than before but from my understanding there is always the big question of disposal. Solar and wind power allow my son to live off the grid. I thought we were all on board with a need to address our environmental footprint.
GREAT defence Knights. Congratulations on your win. The best effort I have seen from the Knights in years. Thank you. Plus, a wonderful performance by Greg Marzhew in his debut to score two tries.
NOW that Supercars is over, the Foreshore parklands affected must be restored as rapidly as possible, to return them to wide community use, and the damage is extensive. Unfortunately for we citizens, rectification within the circuit is at council's cost, whereas in Adelaide that cost is paid by Supercars.
THE Greens say they're for change and are environmentalists. How many trees did it take to make ballot papers for the election? I assume a great deal. I smell hypocrites.
