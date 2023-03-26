Newcastle Herald
Police seize 56kgs of cannabis, steroids and $265,000 from Ettalong Beach home

Updated March 27 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:57am
POLICE have charged a man after 56 kilograms of cannabis, a large quantity of steroids and $265,000 was allegedly found inside a home at Ettalong Beach on the Central Coast.

