POLICE have charged a man after 56 kilograms of cannabis, a large quantity of steroids and $265,000 was allegedly found inside a home at Ettalong Beach on the Central Coast.
On March 23 Brisbane Water Police District's proactive crime team executed a search warrant as part of a wider investigation into the supply of steroids and cannabis in the area.
They seized cannabis, steroids and cash during the search warrant.
As a result of these investigations a 38-year-old man was charged with a number of offences including supply commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
He appeared at Gosford Local Court where he was refused bail and is due to reappear on May 19.
