Motorbike rider who crashed after pursuit pleads guilty

A MAN who led police on a pursuit across Lake Macquarie on a stolen motorbike last week before he crashed into a car has pleaded guilty in Belmont Local Court.
Matthew Scott Sullivan, 39, of Waratah, appeared in court on Friday and pleaded guilty to police pursuit, driving a stolen vehicle and driving while disqualified.
He pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and the matter was adjourned until May.
Police were patrolling in Windale about 6.45pm on Wednesday when they spotted a Suzuki motorcycle run a red light on South Street.
Police attempted to stop the motorbike, which had earlier been stolen from Wollombi, but Sullivan refused to pull over, triggering a police pursuit along the Pacific Highway before it was terminated at Bennetts Green.
Meanwhile, PolAIr had been called in and watched as the motorbike travelled to Charlestown where Sullivan crashed into a vehicle on Kirkdale Drive and then fled on foot.
Sullivan was arrested after what police allege was a short struggle and was later charged.
Sullivan did not apply for bail when he appeared in Belmont Local Court on Friday and it was refused until May.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
