Hunter nippers shine at 2023 Australian surf lifesaving championships

Hunter surf lifesaving athletes have brought back seven gold medals from the Australian youth championships in Perth on the weekend.
Swansea Belmont's Thomas Chalmers grabbed two wins, taking out the under 13 boys' two-kilometre beach run ahead of twin brother Mitchell and combining with him to claim the under 13-14 2x1km beach relay.
Thomas also earned two silver medals, including in the under 13 ironman won by Cooks Hill's Will Munro. Redhead's Sidney Burns was third to complete a Hunter sweep.
Other Hunter gold medallists were Redhead's Alannah Dimmock (under 13 girls' 2km beach run), Swansea Belmont's Kaitlin Rees and Kaleah Kingston (under 14-15 girls' beach rescue) and the Cooks Hill teams of Alexis Sutherland and Lily Egan (under 13-14 girls' board rescue) and Albert Forbes, Jack Webber and Liam Sidwell (under 14-15 boys' board relay).
Redhead, Swansea Belmont and Cooks Hill competitors also secured 22 minor medals between them over the two-day carnival at Scarborough and Trigg Island beaches.
Thomas Chalmers was second in the U13 board and Swansea-Belmont's Taj Williams was third. Munro took bronze in the surf race.
William Griffiths (Redhead) and Will Paterson (Swansea Belmont) were second and third respectively in the U14 boys' board. Griffiths, Burns and Rocco Ayre were second in the U13-14 boys' board relay. Paterson linked with Kai Cook and Oliver Russell for bronze.
Sutherland was third in U14 girls' surf race and Egan was second in the board. They teamed with Georgia Munro and Lucy Webber for silver in the U13-14 girls' Cameron relay.
Rees and clubmate Phoebe Doran grabbed silver in the U15 girls' board and beach sprint respectively. They combined with Kingston and Emerson Leadbeatter to take bronze in the U14-15 girls' Cameron relay. Leadbeatter and Doran were third in the U14-15 girls' 2x1km beach relay. Rees, Daisy Breasley and Xanthe Calov were second in the U14-15 girls' board relay.
Redhead's Evie Waller was third in the U13 girls' board. Sidwell was second in the U15 boy's board.
Swansea Belmont's Campbell Connolly and Billy Foran were runners up in the U14-15 boys' board rescue.
Masters competition started on Monday. The open championships will be from Wednesday to Sunday.
