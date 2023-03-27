Hunter nippers shine at 2023 Australian surf lifesaving championships

Rees and clubmate Phoebe Doran grabbed silver in the U15 girls' board and beach sprint respectively. They combined with Kingston and Emerson Leadbeatter to take bronze in the U14-15 girls' Cameron relay. Leadbeatter and Doran were third in the U14-15 girls' 2x1km beach relay. Rees, Daisy Breasley and Xanthe Calov were second in the U14-15 girls' board relay.