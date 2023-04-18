JAKE Higginbottom admits winning the Cowra Pro-Am in a play-off got "the juices flowing" but the Newcastle golfer still seems set on enjoying "a spell" during 2023.
Higginbottom produced a par on the first extra hole, bouncing back from a bogey on the last that saw him finish level with Jordan Mullaney at 10 under (132) after two days of competition.
The 29-year-old played it relatively safe on hole 37 after Mullaney's drive hit the rough, claiming victory at the $40,000 event which kick-started a new PGA Pro-Am series.
"The main goal for your second shot is to just keep it under the hole somehow," Higginbottom told PGA Australia media on Sunday.
"I saw Jordan hit his second shot and saw that he hit it long and knew, from up there, that he was going to be doing very, very well to make a par.
"I actually hit quite a nice shot in, it spun off the front and left a straightforward chip up the hill. I hit a nice chip to six inches.
"It was nice for myself just to be up there and in contention again, kind of get the juices flowing."
Finishing his stint on the Asian Tour at the end of last year, Higginbottom has since missed seven cuts including the Australian PGA, Australian Open and TPS Hunter Valley.
However, he's fared much better at the New Zealand Open (tied 57th), NSW Open (tied 29th) and season-ending National Tournament (tied 25th) more recently as he weighs up life beyond professional golf.
"I've actually been doing my bridging [course] so I'm going to do a bit of coaching at Charlestown with Ryan and Janelle Smith," Higginbottom told PGA Australia media.
"Going to take a little bit of a spell from playing but we'll see if we can get into some events throughout the year. I'm not saying it's over but we'll see how we go."
Toronto's Nathan Green (134) was two strokes off the pace at the Cowra Pro-Am, finishing fourth.
* HUNTER pair Corey Lamb and Aaron Townsend are both listed in this week's Qualifying School event for 2023-24. Competition takes place at Victoria's Moonah Links from Tuesday to Friday.
* NEWCASTLE District Golf Association's junior pennants will wrap up at Shortland Waters on Tuesday following a second round at Horizons on Monday. Play got underway at Waratah last week.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.