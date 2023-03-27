JACOB Page says the motivation behind his grand-final knock was simple - "I didn't want to bowl again".
The Ken Clifford Medal recipient, coming in at No.9, was the mainstay for Newcastle's freshly-crowned premiers Wallsend as they batted Stockton out of title contention at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
With the prospect of a late chase for outright victory looming, Stockton threw everything they could at Wallsend's lower order during a second innings which lasted 110 overs.
However, Page and co. managed to hold their nerve in an absorbing contest that virtually went the distance despite 26 wickets tumbling on Saturday.
The Raymond Terrace junior finished unbeaten on 34 but it was the pressure he absorbed which mattered most, facing 188 deliveries and spending the best part of three sessions out in the middle.
Arriving at 7-96 prior to lunch on day two, some five hours later Page was still there when stumps were called.
Wallsend ended up 9-183, holding a 200-run lead with 12 overs remaining. Stockton conceded defeat.
"I've bowled a lot of overs this year and I didn't want to bowl again. So all I was thinking, if I bat all day I don't have to bowl again," Page told the Newcastle Herald amid the celebrations.
Page teamed up with younger brother Lachlan, who only joined Wallsend this season, for a ninth-wicket partnership of 62.
Only 24 hours earlier, Page (4-29) and opening-bowling partner Callum Gabriel (6-23) combined to dismiss Stockton for 54 inside 20 overs and successfully defend Wallsend's total of 71. The Tigers' second dig was delicately poised at 6-77 overnight.
"It's hard to explain. At the end of the day yesterday [Saturday], we all sat down and just had no idea what had happened. But we knew today [Sunday], if we could fight it out for a few hours things would start going our way and they did," he said.
Page now sits alongside the likes of Brendon Charlton, James King, Mark Dries, Sam Webber and Pat Darwen on the Ken Clifford Medal honour roll.
In the lower grades - Merewether (seconds), Waratah-Mayfield (thirds) and Stockton (fourths) won grand finals over the weekend.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
