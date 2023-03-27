Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Nick Foster poses new-ball question as last season's premiers Stockton lament Newcastle District Cricket Association grand-final loss

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton's Nick Foster celebrates a wicket on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

STOCKTON captain Nick Foster has suggested the new-ball option be reintroduced to Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition but at the 90-over mark, as last season's premiers come to terms with the weekend's grand-final loss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.