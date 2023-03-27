STOCKTON captain Nick Foster has suggested the new-ball option be reintroduced to Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition but at the 90-over mark, as last season's premiers come to terms with the weekend's grand-final loss.
A second new ball wasn't available for Stockton on Sunday despite Wallsend's second-innings going for 110 overs.
It's unclear exactly when the change occurred, but taking a new ball after a predetermined number of overs is no longer part of the NDCA by-laws.
Although primarily seen as a cost-saving exercise for clubs, Foster says the 2022-23 decider highlighted a genuine case for consideration and increasing the limit to 90 overs means an innings needs to spread across two days before using a second ball.
Stockton toiled away but were unable to secure the necessary breakthroughs to launch a chase for outright victory, having been 17 runs behind after the first dig.
"There were probably 30 or 40 moments and every single one of them went against us today [Sunday]. Catches falling between fielders and balls bouncing over the stumps," Foster told the Newcastle Herald.
"I suppose you could argue we've got ourselves to blame for the predicament we found ourselves in. They bowled well and we nicked everything. I guess you could say when it's your day, it's your day and when it's not, it's not."
He paid tribute to Wallsend "being the better team". In terms of ensuring the title showdown went as deep as possible, Foster said "I didn't want to see us roll over".
Stockton wicketkeeper Jake Hainsworth claimed seven dismissals for the match - four catches in the first innings, all off the bowling of Adrian Chad, along with two catches and a stumping in the second dig.
Wallsend gloveman Joseph Clarke was also in the thick of the action, picking up five catches on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
