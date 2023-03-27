Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Souths forward Frank-Paul Nu'uausala sent off as Newcastle Rugby League players await charges from season openers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 28 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Souths forward Frank-Paul Nu'uausala was sent off during Sunday's first-round fixture against Cessnock. Picture by Marina Neil

FORMER NRL premiership winner and New Zealand international Frank-Paul Nu'uausala was one of two players sent off during Newcastle Rugby League's season-opening round for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.