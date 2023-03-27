FORMER NRL premiership winner and New Zealand international Frank-Paul Nu'uausala was one of two players sent off during Newcastle Rugby League's season-opening round for 2023.
Souths forward Nu'uausala, who only recently made a decision to delay retirement, was given his marching orders at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday while TJ McLean, from The Entrance interchange bench, was reprimanded following a clash on full-time at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
Cessnock winger Josh Charles was also put on report.
The Newcastle RL match-review committee were expected to issue any potential charges on Monday night with clubs given time to respond, either taking an early guilty plea or facing the prospect of a judiciary panel later this week.
Nu'uausala emerged from the dugout and used his chest to make contact with Cessnock's Brayden Musgrove, who was heading off the field after receiving 10 minutes in the sin bin for a late tackle on Souths halfback Angus Ernst.
The incident, which occurred around the half-hour mark with Cessnock leading 12-6, was put on report report by the referee before Souths were reduced to 12 men.
Just prior Charles was penalised for becoming involved in some push and shove.
Cessnock eventually ran away with a 52-12 victory.
McLean, a new recruit for The Entrance, chipped ahead in the dying stages of a 24-16 loss to Central Coast rivals Wyong and from the ensuing tackle found himself at dummy-half.
He then physically engages with two opponents before being issued with his punishment by officials.
Defending premiers Maitland, a new-look Central and Rick Stone-coached Wests all won in round one, overcoming Kurri Kurri (44-10), Macquarie (22-20) and Northern Hawks (8-0) respectively. Lakes had the bye.
Adjustments have been made to the Newcastle RL draw over the Easter long weekend, with three matches now down for Thursday night (April 6), one on Good Friday (April 7) and another on the Monday (April 10).
Meanwhile, a NSW Country squad is expected to be named in coming weeks following Newcastle's 49-16 title triumph against Riverina in Woy Woy on Saturday. A representative fixture with NSW City is scheduled for Kogarah Oval on the weekend of May 6-7.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
