Georgian departs as Jets move to retain Thurgate

GEORGIAN midfielder Beka Darstmelia has been granted a release from his contract at the Newcastle Jets and will not return to the A-League club.
Coach Arthur Papas had planned to build an attack around Dartsmelia when he signed the attacking midfielder to a three-year deal last August.
However, the 22-year-old has struggled to settle on and off the pinch and approached the club about an early exit.
Dartsmelia returned home last week for a training camp with the Georgian under-21 side, where he is one of three overage players, and will not return to Newcastle.
"Beka has requested and we have granted him a release on compassionate grounds," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said. "We signed him to a three-year contract but he was unsettled and wanted to return home. He was due back in Newcastle on Thursday, but over the course of the weekend, we have agreed for him to stay there."
A left-footer, Dartsmelia announced his arrival in the A-League with a contender for goal of the year in the 3-1 triumph over Wellington in round three.
The youth international played a one-two with Reno Piscopo before unleashing a stunning left-foot thunderbolt from 25 yards which arrowed into the top left corner.
He started in the No.10 position for the opening 10 rounds, but has since dropped down the pecking order behind Kosta Grozos and Reno Piscopo, who is expected to return after a month out with a groin injury against Melbourne City at AAMI Park on Sunday.
Dartsmelia's departure leaves the Jets with 22 players on the roster.
"Arthur has done a good job of building a squad with real depth and whilst the departure of Beka Dartsmelia wasn't in our plans, the belief is that we have players in the squad to cover that role for the balance of the season," Mattiske said.
Grozos is among 11 players off contract.
Mattiske said the club was in talks with a number of players and confirmed that home-grown star Angus Thurgate had been offered a new multi-year deal.
"We have made a very strong offer to keep Gus here not just for next year, but beyond," Mattiske said. "It is now in his hands as to whether he stays or not."
Thurgate's preference is to find a club in Europe.
Meanwhile, Jets assistant coach Ric Marchioli has departed to take up head coach role in the Victorian National Premier League.
Marchioli joined the Jets last season and guided the youth team to an NPL3 title.
"It is a good opportunity for Ric to step up and take the reins as a head coach," Mattiske said.
"That opportunity is now, so unfortunately that means he departs immediately to be there for next weekend."
Marchioli will not be replaced this season.
"If Arthur needs to lean on [women's coach] Gary van Egmond or [youth team coach] Damian Zane, they are both there," Mattiske said.
