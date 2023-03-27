Andrew Gibbons on weight cut to join son Dylan with Doncaster Mile ride

Hunter jockey Andrew Gibbons is set to join his son, gun apprentice Dylan Gibbons, with a ride in Saturday's $4 million Doncaster Mile at Randwick after getting the call to cut weight to partner Nugget.
Dylan, 21, is booked to ride Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained import Duke De Sessa, which he has trialed for his first-up assignment in Australia.
Stablemate Nugget, which was fifth last start in the $5 million All-Star Mile, sits 10 spots below Duke De Sessa at 42nd in the ballot for the Doncaster but connections Australian Bloodstock are confident he will gain a place in the 20-horse field.
While Dylan will ride $15 TAB chance Duke De Sessa at 52 kilograms, Andrew - who turns 45 next month - has to get down to 51.5kg to pilot Nugget, which was at $26 before Tuesday's final field was declared.
Andrew received the call last Friday afternoon from Australian Bloodstock director Luke Murrell to check on his weight.
"I've been floating around that 55.5, 56 mark, and when he said 51.5, I said 'geez, that's tough'," Andrew said.
"But once he told me what horse it was, I said 'I'll make it happen. It's going to be hard, but I'll make it happen'.
"It's not going too bad, I feel good. At the moment it's a matter of eating the right stuff. I'll have to do it tough the last couple of days. I've ridden at 50, 51, but my base weight wasn't as heavy then."
He was about 54.5kg on Monday and was confident of getting down to the mark for the "massive chance" to score a maiden group 1 win. Six-year-old Nugget has won three of seven starts in Australia and was a third or a length away when third in the group 1 CF Orr Stakes.
"I've done it for Sydney Cups and Coolmores, and I rode for [Chris] Waller a couple of years ago in the Doncaster pretty light," Andrew said. "So I've done it for a few group 1s but I've probably never had as good a chance as this bloke.
"He hasn't had that many runs in Australia, and he put those three wins together, and he only just got beat in the CF Orr, so you can't really fault his form."
Making the opportunity even more exciting is Dylan's chance in the same race. The rising star was a third of a length away from a first group 1 win on Saturday aboard Montefilia in the Tancred Stakes. Not even three years into his career, Dylan has already had half a dozen group 1 rides.
"I've been in 10 or 12 over the years but he's getting better chances than I've ever had and that's got a lot to do with how well he's going," Andrew said.
"We've quinellaed plenty already so it would be nice to quinella this one. The first one was in the Lismore Cup, and I beat him, but we've had about eight or 10 since then."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
