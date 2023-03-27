Newcastle Herald
Andrew Gibbons on weight cut to join son Dylan with Doncaster Mile ride

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 27 2023
Andrew Gibbons carrying the colours of Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock, which he hopes to wear aboard Nugget in the Doncaster Mile. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Hunter jockey Andrew Gibbons is set to join his son, gun apprentice Dylan Gibbons, with a ride in Saturday's $4 million Doncaster Mile at Randwick after getting the call to cut weight to partner Nugget.

