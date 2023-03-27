Newcastle-based short-term rental company Alloggio Group has agreed to be purchased by private equity firm Next Capital for $60 million.
The company was founded by Hunter tourism operator Will Creedon in 2015.
While its headquarters remain in Newcastle, its 260 employees are spread across Australia, Vietnam, the Philippines and China.
The Next Capital proposal would see it pay 0.30 cents per share.
If approved, it would transform Alloggio, presently a publicly-listed company, into a private company.
Mr Creedon and his wife Karen Howard would be partners in the new company.
Following unprecedented growth, Alloggio upgraded its revenue guidance for the 2022 financial year from $21.5 million to $26 million.
The company continued to enjoy strong growth throughout 2022.
"Our properties are located in popular tourism destinations on the east coast of Australia and with ongoing strong demand for travel, we continue to see positive momentum," Mr Creedon said.
Mr Creedon said he was unable to comment about the latest proposal.
READ MORE:
Next Capital specialises in providing buy-out funding for businesses.
"With over $600 million of funds under management and substantial capital available for new investment, Next Capital has a strong operational focus, based on cultivating successful partners," a spokesman said.
'Next Capital will further invest in growing the Alloggio business."
Alloggio directors will appoint an independent expert to advise on whether the scheme is in the best interests of shareholders.
If approved the deal could be finalised by August 2023.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.