Mid North Coast producers will open their doors and gates to the public on Sunday, April 16, for the autumn Great Lakes Food Trail.
The farms and venues will be open 9am-4pm to visitors who can take the self-guided food trail and discover quality food makers and providers.
Among the producers: Coastal Brewing of Forster, Yeo Farm (lambs) of Bulahdelah, Old Inn Road winery of Bulahdelah, Josant's Kitchen of Bungwahl, Great Lakes Paddocks of Wootton (beef, wine), Hardwood Espresso of Wootton, Palms Artisan Bakery of Bungwahl, Topi Open Range Farm of Bungwahl, Coomba Little Farm of Bungwahl (herbs, fruit, veg), Nadine the Cake Queen of Bungwahl, and The Natural Deodorant of Bungwahl.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
