Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Ink in the Lines exhibition at Newcastle Museum tells veterans' stories through tattoos

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 27 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Museum director Julie Baird and councillor Carol Duncan viewing the exhibition. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Tattoos often tell a story but when they are inked on the bodies military personnel, that story takes on a whole new meaning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.