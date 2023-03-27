Tattoos often tell a story but when they are inked on the bodies military personnel, that story takes on a whole new meaning.
Newcastle Museum is staging a new free exhibition, Ink in the Lines, which features the stories and tattoos of 22 Australian veterans in 76 photographic portraits.
The Australian War Memorial commissioned the portraits in 2018. They were photographed by Bob McKendry and curated by Stephanie Boyle.
The exhibit also features interviews filmed by videographer Stephen Toaldo of each participant explaining why they chose to commemorate their service, or the service of loved ones, through the medium of tattooing.
"This has been one that we've been planning for a couple of years," Newcastle Museum director Julie Baird said.
"It is part of the war memorial's travelling exhibition program, so we really wanted to have it on at this time, during school holidays and Anzac Day.
"It was a story that we really wanted to be able to tell in the space.
"A lot of people have tattoos and the fact that you choose to mark your skin with your memories, particularly people remembering lost and fallen friends, I think makes it more significant as you are literally healing through pain and marking yourself permanently. Saying this is who I am and these are my mates that I've lost."
The veterans have served in a range of conflicts, including Borneo, Vietnam and Afghanistan, including one older man who had his tattoo done with sticks, needles and charcoal.
Newcastle Labor councillor Carol Duncan said the exhibition provided an opportunity to reflect.
"When we commemorate Anzac Day and Remembrance Day... we see the older generation. Even the Vietnam vets still struggle for recognition. But here we're talking about Afghanistan and Somalia and so many of these are recent conflicts.
"So I think it is a really timely exhibition that reminds us that we still have people who serve. It's not just people who are serving in the Great Wars as they're known.
"They still serve today and they still come home traumatised, without friends and colleagues and it affects everybody."
Ink in the Lines runs until June 4.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
