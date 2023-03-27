AS Hunter communities struggle under the pressure of mounting bills and interest rate rises, the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has more than half-a-million dollars on offer for the organisations that support them.
Grants are available for community groups and not-for-profits that support health, young people and social wellbeing.
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation acting executive officer Anita Lucas said that in the face of challenging economic times, new and existing partners are encouraged to apply.
"Regional charities are facing the unique combination of increased community demand for services and ongoing barriers to the delivery of their services," she said.
"It's been a tough couple of years for not-for-profits, having come through COVID and all the challenges it presented, to now when the rising cost of living is placing pressure on local communities and driving an even higher need for assistance in the Hunter region."
The foundation celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and Ms Lucas said it has renewed drive and motivation to support organisations that play a pivotal role in ensuring regional communities thrive.
Since 2003 it has provided more than $25 million in funding, supporting recent projects at Jenny's Place, Spinal Cord Injuries Australia and Hunter Medical Research Institute.
Interested groups can register for a free, online workshop on April 5 to help with the application process.
Applications open on Wednesday on the Charitable Foundation website and close before midnight on May 1.
