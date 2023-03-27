Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation announces half-a-million dollars in grants for Hunter community groups and not-for-profits

March 27 2023 - 4:30pm
Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundations acting executive officer Anita Lucas. Picture supplied.

AS Hunter communities struggle under the pressure of mounting bills and interest rate rises, the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has more than half-a-million dollars on offer for the organisations that support them.

