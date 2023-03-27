University of Newcastle staff prepare to strike

Newcastle Herald
Strike: University of Newcastle staff members of the National Tertiary Education Union preparing to strike

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:05pm
STUDENTS are being forewarned of strike action being organised by the National Tertiary Education Union on Wednesday, March 29.

