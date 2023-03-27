Newcastle Herald
Jury retires as third Jarryd Hayne rape trial closes

By Jack Gramenz
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:45pm
A jury considering whether Jarryd Hayne is guilty of sexual assault has been told they're not in court to judge if the ex-NRL player was nice or polite.

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne's barrister has told a Sydney jury evidence from the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting is not enough to convince them he's guilty.

