Coach Adam O'Brien says the Knights are on a mission to beat Manly in Mudgee

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says his team have no reason to fear Manly as they set about avenging two landslide losses last season to their traditional arch-enemies.
Newcastle travel to Mudgee to face Manly on Saturday and should be full of full of confidence after Sunday's 24-14 win against Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium, their second victory in the first four rounds.
Manly, under new coach Anthony Seibold, are second on the points table after two wins and a bye, offset by last week's 13-12 loss to South Sydney in golden point.
"We've got to look at it as an opportunity," O'Brien said at Sunday's post-match press conference.
"They're a quality opposition. They're obviously coming off a disappointment [their loss to Souths] ... we need to address a couple of things there in the first half, defensively, but on a whole we need to get excited about our week.
"We're playing a good footy team, but we're a good footy team, I feel, as well."
The Knights were outgunned twice by Manly last season, 30-6 at McDonald Jones Stadium in round five and 42-12 at Brookvale in round 18.
But they will have fonder memories of Mudgee's Glen Willow Oval than they do of Manly's usual home ground, where they have won only four of 22 clashes since 1988.
In their only game in Mudgee, Newcastle trounced St George Illawarra 45-12 in 2019.
"We're not going to Brookvale, we're going out to Mudgee," O'Brien said.
"There's an opportunity for us to really go on a bit of a mission out there, and to repeat what we did [against Canberra] would be great."
Knights enforcer Daniel Saifiti said if Newcastle can reproduce the defensive resolve they displayed against Canberra, they're more than capable of upsetting the Sea Eagles, who are rated $1.30 favourites with the bookmakers to win on Saturday.
"They've got a big forward pack, on the edges and in the middle, and obviously two great players in [Daly] Cherry-Evans and Tommy Turbo [Trbojevic]," Saifiti said.
"It'll be a tough ask, but we're definitely up for it. We'll take a lot out of this game into next week and hopefully make it two in a row."
AAP reports: Struggling Canberra are likely to be without attacking talisman Jack Wighton for at least two weeks after he was charged for dangerous contact in the wash-up from round four.
In the second half of Sunday's loss in Newcastle, Wighton hit Jackson Hastings late after the Knights halfback put up a kick.
Replays showed Wighton made contact with Hastings' head and referee Gerard Sutton sent him to the sin bin, having allowed him to stay on the field after a careless high tackle earlier in the game.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said after the match he believed Hastings had been falling to the ground when he was collected high and was hopeful Hastings' immediate recovery from the shot would factor into Wighton's penalty.
"I'm not too concerned about that one," Stuart said.
"He was just trying to change the momentum of play and get a bit of energy in a desperate period of play, trying to change the momentum for the team.
"With Jackson falling like that and being collected in that fashion, fortunately he got up quickly so hopefully (the match review committee) see it that way."
On Monday morning, the match review committee charged Wighton for both shots.
For his hit on Hastings, the 2019 Dally M Medallist receives a grade-two dangerous contact charge and will miss two games with an early guilty plea, or three if he fights the charge and loses.
The earlier high tackle on Knights fullback Lachie Miller has resulted in a grade-one careless high tackle charge and an $1800 fine.
The Raiders have won only one of their first four games this season and without Wighton risk falling to 1-5 given tough games against reigning premiers Penrith and ladder-leading Brisbane to come.
Wighton's halves partner Jamal Fogarty missed the Knights game with a virus but is expected to return next week to face the Panthers.
