Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Coach Adam O'Brien says the Knights are on a mission to beat Manly in Mudgee

By Robert Dillon
March 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says his team have no reason to fear Manly as they set about avenging two landslide losses last season to their traditional arch-enemies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.