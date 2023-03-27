Labor's red tide continued to rise across the Hunter on Monday when counting resumed following Saturday's state election.
Clayton Barr in Cessnock, Jodie Harrison in Charlestown, Jenny Aitchison in Maitland, Tim Crakanthorp in Newcastle, Kate Washington in Port Stephens, Yasmin Catley in Swansea and Sonia Hornery in Wallsend all built on their sizeable leads during the day.
Upper Hunter remained the only seat in the region that was still in play on Monday afternoon.
With 50 per cent of the vote counted in Wallsend, Labor's Sonia Hornery had secured almost 83 per cent of the vote.
With a 6.8 per cent swing, the party managed to increase its stranglehold on one of the state's safest seats.
It was a similar story in Newcastle, with Labor's Tim Crakanthorp securing 75 per cent of the vote after 63 per cent of the vote had been counted. The party also built on its 2019 result with a swing of 7 per cent.
Elsewhere, Labor's Kate Washington had a massive 16.6 per cent swing towards her. Ms Washington had secured 72.3 per cent of the vote after 45 per cent had been counted on Monday afternoon.
Maitland's Jenny Aitchison had secured 68.8 per cent, a 4.1 per cent swing, with 79 per cent of votes counted.
In Cessnock, Clayton Barr had secured 73.5 per cent of the vote, an 8 per cent swing, with 42 per cent of the vote counted.
Yasmin Catley had 66 per cent of the vote in Swansea with 63 per cent of votes counted.
Lake Macquarie Independent MP Greg Piper had 71.8 per cent of the vote after 58 per cent of the electorate's vote had been counted.
Little had changed in the seat of Upper Hunter with the National's Dave Layzell still sitting on 52.5 per cent of the vote on Monday.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.