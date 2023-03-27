Newcastle Herald
Two teenagers charged over alleged Mayfield home invasion

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:02pm, first published 7:32pm
An unknown man and woman allegedly forced their way into a Barton Street home at Mayfield in the early hours of Monday, making off with the keys to a red Toyota Camry, after assaulting the 40-year-old resident who attempted to intervene.

