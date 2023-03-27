Two teenagers charged over alleged Mayfield home invasion

An unknown man and woman allegedly forced their way into a Barton Street home at Mayfield in the early hours of Monday, making off with the keys to a red Toyota Camry, after assaulting the 40-year-old resident who attempted to intervene.
A woman has suffered cuts to her forehead as she attempted to stop the alleged thieves from taking the vehicle around 1am before Police arrived.
Officers gave chase after arriving on the scene in several pursuits through Maitland and Port Stephens before they were terminated because of the dangerous manner of driving.
A short time later, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl at Neill Terrace at Hamilton South. They were taken to Newcastle Police Station.
Police released a statement Monday evening saying that the 15-year old was charged with five offences while the 17-year-old was charged with possessing an explosive with intent to destroy others' property.
Both were granted strict conditional bail to appear at a Children's Court on Monday, April 17.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
