DRIVERS might have to hit the brakes on the busiest thoroughfare in Belmont as Lake Macquarie City Council asks the state's road authority to investigate dropping the speed limit.
About a decade after the speed limit was reduced from 80kmh to 70kmh, the council wants Transport for NSW (TFNSW) to investigate a further drop to 60kmh in front of the airport.
The controversial proposal was raised as a solution to 'traffic problems' at one of the lake's best kept secrets, Naru Reserve - despite the council's own traffic studies showing 95 per cent of drivers do the right thing.
It's an unnecessary measure for what Cr Nick Jones called "the straightest, flattest road in the country bar the Nullarbor".
"I think it's pushing the friendship to drop it," he said.
"If the council wants to chase up or encourage staff to follow this up with the state government or NSW state roads or whatever they call themselves now, I'm happy to pursue that, but I'd seek to look after Naru without getting involved in something I think is unnecessary."
On a recent site visit, residents told councillors there were issues with drivers entering the 50kmh suburban street too fast.
TFNSW doesn't have any data about how drivers enter Naru Street and whether or not they're approaching too quickly, but in the last five years, there was one crash recorded within 50m of the intersection.
That crash resulted in one person suffering minor injuries.
A TFNSW spokeswoman said it will carry out a review of the speed limit near Naru Street once the council makes a formal request.
In 2022, no crashes were recorded at the same spot, but TFNSW is still finalising the data.
There's no turning bay into Naru Street, and as the popularity of the reserve increases, deputy mayor Adam Shultz said so too does the number of cars.
"We aren't dictating what TFNSW should do, we're simply saying there's an issue here and an option is a potential northbound turning lane that might mitigate the issues at hand," he said.
"Alternatively, we were also saying TFNSW could investigate lowering the speed limit from 70kmh to 60kmh.
"There is an ongoing problem there, one that has been many years in the making, and I believe it's appropriate to advocate for our constituents and ultimately it's a decision for TFNSW to work out."
He pointed out that dissenters Cr Jones and Cr Jason Pauling didn't attend the Marks Point site inspection.
Regardless, Cr Pauling told the Herald he thought the move was disproportionate and the solution wasn't to take a "sledgehammer" to the speed limit.
"Honestly I'm in disbelief, that's the only way I could describe it," he said.
"I cannot believe that the majority of councillors are advocating for a reduction in speed, I really don't think that's what any residents want."
The council also voted to ask TFNSW to investigate mobile speed cameras on Naru Street and Naru Crescent and to advocate to NSW Police for more patrols in the area.
It will ask TFNSW to investigate a north bound turning lane into Naru Street and look into traffic calming options if the road to Naru Reserve is sealed.
Councillors should receive an update in three months.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
