Hunter Valley Tours nominated as a finalist for 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards Advertising Feature

LOVING WHAT SHE DOES: Hunter Valley Tours owner director Julie Newman, foreground, is passionate about providing fun-filled small group travel experiences for her customers. Picture Supplied.

Hunter Valley Tours has been nominated as a finalist for the 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

The prestigious honour is recognition for owner-director Julie Newman's passion for accessible boutique tourism and travel.

When Julie first moved to the Hunter, she worked in a part-time community service role in Newcastle and loved it.



A major thing she noticed about her new environment was there were no privately owned tour businesses that addressed the need for accessible tourism.

"I commenced HV Tours in 2015 and have built the business up to what it is today with the ongoing love and support of my family and friends," Julie said.

HV Tours specialises in small group tours throughout the Hunter and in particular wine tasting tours in Pokolbin.



"Intimacy and local knowledge are our trademarks," Julie said. "I try to make travelling round the valley like being with a friend, not a paid commercial tour."



Wine tours include introductions to each venue, their presenters and what wines to look for.



Everything is booked in advance and if there's somewhere you'd like to experience, Julie and her team will try to organise it.

As well as corporate luxury vehicles for charter work and transport, Julie and her team also provide transport for community organisations to access and enjoy time in the community.



"It doesn't have to be a vineyard," Julie says. "We do small group trips throughout the valley and beyond for all age demographics for sight-seeing and shopping with a fleet of mini-buses, including a luxury Mercedes mini bus decked out with accessibility features.

"Things like an extendable step and large entry point, hand rails, seats that are spaced out and adjustable, an audio system for the hearing impaired and a hydraulic lifter at the back for mobility aids. I passionately believe in providing a level playing field and that mobility shouldn't be an issue to tourism and travel."

When customers deal with HV Tours they can expect to deal direct with Julie and not a call centre or third party.



"I was told a long time ago to not let people know how small of a operation I was but I have found over the years this is exactly what people seem to like," Julie said.



"They seem to like that I'm just like them, relatable.



"Once a lady chatted with me over messenger from the HVTours website and she was surprised (and very happy) that I wasn't a 'chatbot'."

Julie attributes the success of HV Tours as a business to the fantastic team she works with.



"Each person who works with me, I hope I give a feeling of being a part of 'our' team, to feel included, respected, valued and heard, to have ownership and pride in the business and towards each milestone the business achieves and the humps in the road we move over," she said.



"I believe my team work with me, not for me. I'm only as good as what I say and do, and the people I have working with/beside me, and I have some pretty amazing people who are beside me as my team."

To celebrate the nomination for the 2023 Australian Small Business Champion Awards, HV Tours is offering 10% off private 'plan your own' tours booked for April.