TO THE dismay of his friends, the late great Len Evans in 1976 planted gamay vines at his Palmers Lane, Pokolbin, Loggerheads homestead. It's a cool-climate variety that, in France, produces the big-selling light dry reds of Beaujolais, but, in those days, was deemed unsuitable for Australia.
That's now changed as our plantings climb - among them at the Canowindra-founded operation of Charles Sturt winemaking graduate Tom Ward, who got his gamay from Len Evans vine cuttings.
Today's focus is on gamay in this G to I instalment of my occasional, A to Z Food and Wine series.
G is for GAMAY
Gamay's Australian rise shows in the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion, which gave the De Bortoli 2021 PHI Yarra Valley Gamay Noir 97 points as runner-up in the other red of the year award. The $35 13.3% alcohol red is at debortoli.com.au and cellar doors at Bilbul, Yarra Valley, Rutherglen and Wine Country Drive, Pokolbin.
H is for HARSLEVELU
Here's a grape that with furmint makes Hungary's famous Tokaj region sweet tokay dessert wines.
There are a few Australian harslevelu plantings in Western Australia's Manjimup area and NSW - one of the latter being in the Young area vineyard of Sturt University wine science professor-turned Hilltops vigneron Brian Freeman. Brian records that harslevelu and furmint were planted in the 1970s at Peter Robinson's Hilltops-founding Barwang vineyard.
A second harslevelu and furmint planting was made by Laurie Dolderson on his Prunevale vineyard, which was acquired by Freeman Wines in 2004.
Brian Freeman had a cellar door-only furmint-harslevelu "homage to Hungary" in 2017 and he told me last week he hoped to make one in this 2023 vintage.
I is for ICE WINE
This is mostly made in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Canada from grapes that have been allowed to freeze on the vine and are hand-picked in the early morning and pressed immediately before they thaw. The sweetest juice, with a freezing point lower than water, runs off leaving crystallised water. The very high in sugar and acidity juice is collected and made into a unique, intensely sweet wine. Wine shops have imports and a few Australian brands have their versions - notably Stephen and Rhonda Doyle's Orange vineyard, from which in 1994 came their first from frozen riesling grapes. Others came in 1997, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and the 375ml Bloodwood 2016 Silk Purse Riesling ice wine sells for $32 on bloodwood.biz and the Orange winery.
THIS zingy 12% alcohol, ruby-hued, rose petal-scented Swinging Bridge 2022 #009 Orange Gamay has spicy cherry front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows strawberry, quince jelly, spearmint and subtle mocha oak and the finish has savoury tannins. Available at swingingbridge.com.au and Orange cellar door.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: Hiramasa kingfish sashimi.
AGEING: two years.
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
NOT stated, but this Hungarian St Stephan's Crown 2018 Tokaji Szamorodni Sweet is probably a furmint-harslevelu mix. It's gold in the glass and has mixed peel aromas and lush pecan pie front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays quince, lychee and nutty oak and toffee nuances play at the finish. At Dan Murphy's stores and website.
PRICE: $33.
DRINK WITH: creme brulee.
AGEING: drink now.
RATING: 4 stars
THIS voluptuous Canadian Frozen Tundra 2017 Vidal Ice Wine is amber-hued and has honeycomb and ginger blossom scents and superbly luscious apricot front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows lychee, pineapple, cumquat marmalade and cashew characters and the finish brings in coffee nuances. At Dan Murphy's stores and website.
PRICE: $39 375ml.
DRINK WITH: cherry strudel.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 5 stars
