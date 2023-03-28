This is mostly made in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Canada from grapes that have been allowed to freeze on the vine and are hand-picked in the early morning and pressed immediately before they thaw. The sweetest juice, with a freezing point lower than water, runs off leaving crystallised water. The very high in sugar and acidity juice is collected and made into a unique, intensely sweet wine. Wine shops have imports and a few Australian brands have their versions - notably Stephen and Rhonda Doyle's Orange vineyard, from which in 1994 came their first from frozen riesling grapes. Others came in 1997, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2018 and the 375ml Bloodwood 2016 Silk Purse Riesling ice wine sells for $32 on bloodwood.biz and the Orange winery.