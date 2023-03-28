Lambton Jaffas slowly working way into season

Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski does not expect his side to hit full stride for a few weeks despite a first win of the season on Sunday.
Jaffas beat Edgeworth 1-0 at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Sunday in round four and they face second-placed Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Friday night.
The 2022 grand final winners had a rough start to the year, losing Luke Remington to a season-ending injury in the abandoned first round clash with Maitland, before finishing with nine men in a 3-0 loss to Weston and drawing 1-1 with New Lambton.
Tanchevski said the return of Matt Hoole and Reece Papas from injury against Edgeworth was crucial to the turnaround. Papas' sweetly hit free kick in the first half proved the matchwinner.
"First half we had a few good chances and only took the free kick," Tanchevski said. "Probably halfway through the second half we decided to tuck in and hang onto the lead. We didn't give them too many opportunities. It was a good, tough win.
"I think Papas and Hooley back in our starting side made a big difference, a couple of experienced players. I think we had six or seven boys under 20 the week before against New Lambton.
"It was good for us to get the win, a bit of confidence and get the season started."
Jaffas still have Riley McNaughton and Scott Pettit coming back from injury and Tanchevski said Kale Bradbery, Ben Hay and Papas were still working towards full fitness. Their one negative on Sunday was a hamstring injury to Josh Benson.
Magic beat Cooks Hill 2-0 last week without James Cresnar (ankle), Jake Harris (sick) and Keanu Moore (suspended).
** Entries close today for Northern NSW Football's NAIDOC Cup, jersey design competition.
The Cup competition features NNSWF and Football NSW teams play at Valentine Sports Park in July.
In the lead up, NNSWF is offering $1000 to the winning designer of their team's jersey. First Nations people age 16 years or above are invited to submit original designs that reflect the 2023 National NAIDOC Week theme - 'For Our Elders'.
An Indigenous Reference Group will judge the winner.
