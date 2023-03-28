LETTERS: The disgraceful reason our country's health will decline

Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: The disgraceful reason our country's health will decline

By Letters to the Editor
March 29 2023 - 3:30am
WITH hardly any doctors bulk billing patients these days, even those on pensions, there is no doubt that the overall health of the nation will decline. It must.

