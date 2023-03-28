LETTERS: The disgraceful reason our country's health will decline

WITH hardly any doctors bulk billing patients these days, even those on pensions, there is no doubt that the overall health of the nation will decline. It must.
Doctors also complain about being overworked.
Recently it was discovered that Medicare has been rorted in various ways for decades including bulk billing and also charging patients gap fees which is unlawful.
In the past doctors have attempted to rid themselves of the "scourge" of bulk billing simply because they felt the amount they received per consultation from the government purse (the public's hard-earned tax dollars) was inadequate.
With the large drop in patients who simply could not afford to pay tens of dollars upfront, they soon learned that some money from bulk billing is better than no money.
Are doctors once again cutting off their nose to spite their face? With so many doing it tough, and things are only going to get worse, the utter disgrace is only those who are financially secure will be able to afford ongoing healthcare.
ALTHOUGH it was not the best result for the NSW Liberal Party, the party can be proud of its achievements over the past 12 years of government. Included in its long list of achievements has been the new Maitland Hospital, and the revitalisation of Newcastle.
It is important to remember that unlike the narrative set in the media over recent days, this was very far from a landslide election for Labor. We are unsure whether Labor will even form a majority government at this point of time.
Moving forward is an opportunity for the Liberals to regroup, rebuild and focus on holding Labor to account in NSW. Many young voters who supported Labor at this election are too young to recall the dark days of the Iemma, Rees and Kenneally governments.
Days where our transport, education and health facilities were left to deteriorate, whilst the state was in the biggest economic black hole felt in decades. This will be a learning experience for them which will lead them towards voting for a future Liberal government.
Likewise, it will be a learning experience for all Lower Hunter MPs, of which just one has previous experience of being in government. With Labor in government both state and federally, there is no longer anything for them to hide behind. Issues they have previously raised but refuse to commit towards fixing will now be on full display for the whole community.
THERE are approximately 80,000 Australians with a super balance of $3 million or more. This represents about 0.5 per cent of people in the super hive. Peter Dolan's description of them as "worker bees", ("Don't hive off honey we earned", Letters, 27/3) doesn't quite capture this reality, although it certainly evokes a comforting egalitarian buzz.
The fact is that Australia is saddled with structural deficits, thanks largely to the actions of the Howard/Costello government. The stage three tax cuts will further entrench this situation. Governments cannot continue to provide what people expect, particularly in an ageing population, without sufficient revenue. Super tax concessions alone now amount to about $50 billion per annum. It is unsustainable. Even Scott Morrison, when treasurer, agreed, although he had to fight the class and culture warriors in his own party to do anything about it.
As for those Labor "pet projects", the biggest is now the $368 billion (at least) submarines. Well, it's actually Morrison's pet project, but let's not quibble. How are we to pay for this without raising revenue? Perhaps that's something an IPA "research fellow" could run an "analysis" on, although I suspect those who benefit most from tax breaks could feel relaxed and comfortable about the result.
NEXT time all you Supercars drivers who speed up Maud Street, Waratah West, at any time day and night, are in the vicinity, spare a thought for the little black pug who took its last breath in a lady's arms after it had been cleaned up by a car.
Yes, it was a little black dog that ran across the road right near the pedestrian refuge at the corner of Prince Street. Maybe a little more observant care on the driver's part may have saved its life. Or if it was a child, well I shudder to think.
So, all you inconsiderate speedsters out there who just have to get to their next destination, right or wrong, spare a thought for the little black pug and the people mentally upset in the aftermath.
IT'S not difficult to find lots of factual information on the possible and actual effects of offshore wind farms on wildlife from respected institutions like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the US and research from our own governments.
However, a number of things are certain - climate change is threatening all species on the planet; rising sea temperature is already affecting all marine life; and fossil fuel use must stop almost immediately if we have to have any chance of stabilising the planet's temperature. We must have energy but it cannot come from fossil fuels any more. If wind farms aren't the answer then we have to invent something else because using fossil fuels must stop. Nuclear is out because we wouldn't see environmental benefits until at least 2040 and we don't have that time to waste.
William Glasser once said that each new solution brings its own new set of problems and we simply have to decide which ones we can live with. In that vein of thinking Sea Shepherd, for example, takes the position that construction and implementation of wind farms must be heavily regulated to protect the marine environment while providing the planet-saving energy we need.
CONGRATULATIONS to Adam O'Brien and the team; a great result on Sunday 24-14 against the Raiders, (a team with five ex-Knights in the side).
The Knights team is looking very sharp this year; a good looking spine, a safe and dynamic fullback in Miller, the backs are firing - especially Gagai, the forwards and the bench are doing their job with the twin tower Saifitis up front. Keep going boys, let's make this the year - the only way is up. Make yourselves and this mighty town proud.
Good to see the inspirational Chief on Sunday; hope we see more of these great ex-Knights players at home games.
Let's go N- E-W-C-A-S-T-L-E!
CONGRATULATIONS are in order for both Mr Minns and Mr Perrottet in running a campaign based on policy not personality. It may have been a little lacklustre, but at least it was devoid of personal attack and scandal. Both were winners in my mind.
IN 2011 Tim Owen won the state seat of Newcastle for the Liberals. Did we ask why it was then lost? The same reason that Tim Crakanthorp has just won the seat of Newcastle with over 74 per cent of the vote. A very wise person once told me that the Liberals have only ever looked down their nose at working-class Newcastle. They haven't changed.
ONCE again Pat Garnet tells us how our Indigenous people "protected" this country for 60,000 years, ("We need to ask: who will pay for this future?", Letters, 27/3). Does Pat seriously believe that had they advanced beyond the simple tools they used to survive, that they would not have used those tools to provide a more comfortable lifestyle, furthermore, have the majority not also benefited from advancements over the past 250 years?
INDIGENOUS leader Warren Mundine has said he has issues concerning the Voice that it could spell litigation over the next 10-15 years and called the referendum a disaster. He added it is not going to change anything on the ground for Aboriginal people. Perhaps we should make him prime minister as he seems to be more in touch with reality and speaks without emotive mumbo jumbo.
IT'S all Tasmania's fault between now and the next election, eh Albo?
A SLOW day, so I watched Federal Parliament Question Time, for the first time in many many years. My analysis is what a total waste of time is this "stage managed" farce, nothing truly constructive could ever come from these proceedings, only prepared and rehashed propaganda, point scoring, and denigration of members opposite, all pandering to bloated egos.
THE concussion confusion is the same as the Lyme disease debate with nothing but red tape. How can a diagnosis of Lyme disease be in one country, but not another, and treatment be available in that country, but not the other one? One diagnosis and one cure for everybody would be nice for those who are confused and scared of going to find help.
ABSOLUTELY agree with Denise Linda's Trummel regarding the fountain in Pacific Park, ("Let's get fountain flowing again", Letters, 28/3). I have spent many hours there with my grandchildren and great grandchildren. Been wondering why it is not working. It needs fixing.
