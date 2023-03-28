Newcastle Herald
Charge dropped over Ryhope crash that killed Trent Heffernan

By Sam Rigney
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
Trent Heffernan died in a head-on crash at Ryhope on November 29, 2020. On Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge against the other driver, Innocent Idokoh.
Prosecutors have dropped the most serious charge against a man accused of causing a crash at Ryhope in 2020 that killed father-of-three Trent Heffernan.

