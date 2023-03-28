Newcastle Herald
Plans lodged for bar, restaurant on new Honeysuckle apartment strip

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
March 29 2023 - 4:30am
The proposed ground-floor bar and restaurant at Honeysuckle includes seating under existing covered areas in front of the building.
The proposed ground-floor bar and restaurant at Honeysuckle includes seating under existing covered areas in front of the building.

A new waterfront bar and restaurant will cater for up to 550 patrons on the ground floor of the new Huntington apartment building at Honeysuckle, under plans lodged with Newcastle council.

