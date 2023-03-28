A new waterfront bar and restaurant will cater for up to 550 patrons on the ground floor of the new Huntington apartment building at Honeysuckle, under plans lodged with Newcastle council.
The development application proposes the venue will operate as a cafe from 7am every day of the week and a bar and restaurant until midnight every evening except Sunday.
Designs for the venue show a curved serving bar spanning two adjoining commercial spaces at Huntington and covered outdoor seating beside the harbour promenade.
The development application says the proponent plans to spend almost $900,000 on fitting out the commercial space.
The DA says the venue "can aid in fulfilling the objective of the Honeysuckle precinct to become the heart and soul of the city with diverse venues providing night-time choices to the general public".
Ground-floor bars at the nearby Boardwalk residential and commercial development have prompted noise complaints from residents above.
The Huntington bar development application says the "proposed use of the site is not considered to result in unreasonable noise impacts as the building's approval and operation as a mixed use development is in accordance with its acoustic report".
"Patrons and employees will be encouraged to keep noise to a minimum when entering and leaving the premises," the DA says.
"Intoxicated and/or loud patrons will not be allowed entry into the premise and will be ejected if they are already in the venue."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
