SIENNA Chapman spent four months searching for a pet-friendly rental that would accommodate her dog, Zula.
She estimates she applied for up to seven properties but was rejected by all - even after she created a 'doggy resume' to include with her rental application.
"She doesn't dig in the grass and she barely barks, so she is the perfect dog for a rental but nobody would give me a chance, or should I say give her a chance," Ms Chapman said.
"I even made her a little dog resume explaining her traits, her breed and her size but I still didn't get accepted."
Securing a property during Australia's worst rental crisis on record is difficult enough and for renters with pets, it's even tougher.
A new study by market researcher Suburbtrends has revealed that suburbs in Newcastle are among the hardest places for renters with pets to secure a property in Australia.
In NSW, Lambton placed third on the list of the worst suburbs to rent with pets, followed by Hamilton South in fifth place at Shortland in sixth.
The data revealed that 48 per cent of Lambton rental properties have a no-pets policy, followed by Hamilton South at 47 per cent and Shortland at 46 per cent.
The three Newcastle suburbs were placed behind Batemans Bay as the worst offending suburb for pet-friendly rentals in NSW.
On a national scale, Lambton placed ninth on the list.
After an exhaustive search, Ms Chapman eventually found a home in Wallsend for herself and kelpie x cattle dog, Zula.
"I tried for a while checking when listings went up on real estate websites and I was going to so many open homes but after applying and being rejected so much because of my dog, I just gave up," Ms Chapman said.
"Eventually I found a private opportunity and explained to them about my dog. I even let them meet her and they were very accommodating."
Ms Chapman said she became so desperate to find a pet-friendly rental that she applied for properties that stretched over her budget.
"I applied for more expensive places than I wanted because I was just trying to find somewhere that would accept me with Zula," she said.
"I think a lot of places see that you select bringing a pet and immediately rule you out."
Currently in NSW, In NSW, landlords can refuse to allow a tenant to keep a pet without providing a reason.
They are also able to list a blanket 'no-pets' rule before considering a tenant's application.
The research from Suburbtrends analysed rental listings across the country in the past three months, searching for keywords such as 'no-pets' or 'no-pets-allowed'.
Based on the percentage of rental listings advertising as 'no-pets allowed', the study ranked the toughest suburbs for renters with pets.
The rankings were further determined by the rental vacancy rate and the percentage of rent increase in the past year.
"The study highlights the difficulties of renting with pets in Australia, particularly in states such as South Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania, where the total percentage of rentals advertised as 'no-pets' or 'no-pets-allowed' was the highest," Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said.
Mr Lardner also introduced the 'Sad Puppy Score' as part of the study, which measures the severity of the situation for renters with pets by examining vacancy rates, rent increases and the percentage of rental listings that prohibit pets.
"The most difficult suburbs for renters with pets are those that receive the worst Sad Puppy Score, indicating a rent increase of 5 per cent or more, vacancy rates below 1.5 per cent, and over 30 per cent of rental listings prohibiting pets," Mr Lardner said.
"The rankings reveal the alarming difficulties renters with pets face across Australia, with many likely to be forced out into more pet-friendly areas."
