Enviroculture Maintenance Services proving excellence in safety is achievable Advertising Feature

Enviroculture Maintenance Services representatives Kelly Gillard (operations manager) and Tegan Gillard (admin officer), middle, flanked by Red Insight safety consultants Monica Toews Brown and Liam Beeton. Picture Supplied.

The humble team at Enviroculture Maintenance Services are still coming to terms with being named WHS Business of the Year at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards.

Managing director Robert Henry said staff were initially thrilled to simply take out the Best WHS Improvement (SME) category on the night.

To then claim the prestigious 'Gold' Safety Helmet for top WHS business overall, against 12 other top quality category winners, was something staff are justifiably proud of.

"Our people mean everything to us," Rob said. "Winning these two awards was more than we could've asked for. It is such an honour and highlights the importance of having a great safety culture."

Enviroculture Maintenance Services is an Australian owned and operated company based in Maitland that operates across the Hunter, Newcastle, Port Stephens and Central Coast regions.

The business carries out a range of activities such as grounds maintenance, remote control mowing, vegetation control, weed spraying, earthmoving and broad-acre slashing and currently employs 20 staff including operators and administration.

Senior management at EMS show their commitment to their workforce by being proactive leaders when it comes to safety.

" 'Why' do we put so much focus on our WHS?" Robs asks. "Our 'Why?' is very clear; To ensure our team is safe and that they go home to their families every single day."

They search for solutions and implement innovations, engage and participate in client safety meetings and audits, SafeWork seminars, and routinely liaise with other industry leaders as to what can be done to ensure they are going above and beyond.

"The senior team leading by example has been paramount in our successes," Rob said. "These awards are the result of these efforts, and allow us to share and celebrate these successes with our team and with everyone we work with."

Making WHS the top priority has bonded Enviroculture's team together, Rob said, and created a positive, safe and productive workplace for all.

"Everyone who works here feels they are a valued," Rob said. "Being finalists and winning these awards has put so much confidence in our team and they're being rewarded for their hard work.

"Working towards being industry leaders when it comes to WHS, hopefully can inspire other small businesses to understand and believe that excellence in safety is achievable."

Looking to the future, Enviroculture plans to create further jobs for locals in the community, continue to serve their valued clients, and ensure Enviroculture Maintenance Services continues to be an industry leader.

"I just want to say thank you to all our amazing workers," Rob said. "We are lucky to have you as part of our team and contributing towards our success. And to all our clients, we love working alongside you all, and look forward to maintaining our relationships for the future.