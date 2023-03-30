The humble team at Enviroculture Maintenance Services are still coming to terms with being named WHS Business of the Year at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards.
Managing director Robert Henry said staff were initially thrilled to simply take out the Best WHS Improvement (SME) category on the night.
To then claim the prestigious 'Gold' Safety Helmet for top WHS business overall, against 12 other top quality category winners, was something staff are justifiably proud of.
"Our people mean everything to us," Rob said. "Winning these two awards was more than we could've asked for. It is such an honour and highlights the importance of having a great safety culture."
Enviroculture Maintenance Services is an Australian owned and operated company based in Maitland that operates across the Hunter, Newcastle, Port Stephens and Central Coast regions.
The business carries out a range of activities such as grounds maintenance, remote control mowing, vegetation control, weed spraying, earthmoving and broad-acre slashing and currently employs 20 staff including operators and administration.
Senior management at EMS show their commitment to their workforce by being proactive leaders when it comes to safety.
" 'Why' do we put so much focus on our WHS?" Robs asks. "Our 'Why?' is very clear; To ensure our team is safe and that they go home to their families every single day."
They search for solutions and implement innovations, engage and participate in client safety meetings and audits, SafeWork seminars, and routinely liaise with other industry leaders as to what can be done to ensure they are going above and beyond.
"The senior team leading by example has been paramount in our successes," Rob said. "These awards are the result of these efforts, and allow us to share and celebrate these successes with our team and with everyone we work with."
Making WHS the top priority has bonded Enviroculture's team together, Rob said, and created a positive, safe and productive workplace for all.
"Everyone who works here feels they are a valued," Rob said. "Being finalists and winning these awards has put so much confidence in our team and they're being rewarded for their hard work.
"Working towards being industry leaders when it comes to WHS, hopefully can inspire other small businesses to understand and believe that excellence in safety is achievable."
Looking to the future, Enviroculture plans to create further jobs for locals in the community, continue to serve their valued clients, and ensure Enviroculture Maintenance Services continues to be an industry leader.
"I just want to say thank you to all our amazing workers," Rob said. "We are lucky to have you as part of our team and contributing towards our success. And to all our clients, we love working alongside you all, and look forward to maintaining our relationships for the future.
"Finally, a big thank you to Red Insight our safety partner as we could not have achieved such great results without you."
For Liam Beeton, Health & Safety, Quality and Environment Specialist with Red Insight, the date March 17 holds a special meaning.
Not only was it the night Liam was named Young WHS Leader of the Year at the 2023 Hunter Safety Awards.
It also marked the five-year anniversary since his best friend passed away due to injuries sustained in a workplace incident.
"This preventable incident and loss of my mate was my motivation to pursue a career in this industry," Liam said.
The Hunter Safety Awards has set a local benchmark for what safety should look like and provide goals for young people like Liam to strive for.
"The standards are high and to win the Young WHS Leader of the Year demonstrates that I am contributing to improving safety standards at a high level already early in my career," Liam said.
The company Liam works for, Red Insight Pty Ltd, is a growing team comprised of eight team members servicing NSW primarily in the Central Coast, Greater Newcastle & Hunter Regions.
"We provide a broad range of WHS, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) Services such as ISO Management Systems (Certified to either ISO 45001, 14001, or 9001 or a combination) which can include system development, implementation, review, auditing, management of the system, as well as a variety of other HSEQ services such as site inspections, project start up assistance, site documentation, coaching & mentoring for workers, assistance with meeting tender requirements, and incident investigation," Liam said.
"Our clients vary from different industries such as construction, manufacturing, civil, rail, building, mining, demolition, remediation, and pest management to name a few."
At 25 years of age Liam already feels he is making a big change in the industry.
"I am being mentored by some of the most knowledgeable and experienced consultants in the industry and aspire to reach their level," he said.
"I aim to improve the workplace safety culture for all clients and provide insight into all matters HSEQ."
"I strongly believe that I am able to connect with younger generation of workers and help them build a strong safety culture which I believe will create a flow-on effect to everyone around."
Liam says what makes him such an effective young leader is his solution-based, consultation approach.
"I enjoy having a genuine conversation with workers who are on site and by listening to their opinions, feedback, and concerns, it allows for me to effectively provide advice as to how they can make their workplace a safer place for everybody," Liam said.
"It also allows me to better understand the tasks at hand, what they already have in place, and what could be improved within their organisation.
"The approach allows for a more open consultation leadership approach, which creates a solid relationship with all stakeholders, and together it contributes to building a safe work culture in their workplace with great transparency."
Liam's goal is to be the best HSEQ Specialist he can be, to grow and learn within Red Insight and change the way that most people view workplace safety.
"It is rewarding for me to know that every day I am making a change in the world we live in," Liam said.
"We strive to keep our workers safe and we are very proud of what we have achieved," Operations Manager of Enviroculture Maintenance Services Kelly Gillard said.
Hunter Safety Awards Founder, Sarah-Jane Dunford said the judges were impressed with Enviroculture Maintenance Services' consistent work to improve their management systems effectiveness by ensuring their documents were tailored to their organisation, industry, and processes.
"Enviroculture Maintenance Services work in some extremely sensitive environments and have proactively approached safety management in their industry," Sarah-Jane said.
"To have successfully implemented their improved management system within a month, which was for their ISO 45001 certification process was very impressive."
Now in its seventh year, the Awards recognised businesses across 13 different categories of health and safety.
With over 350 attendees, Sarah-Jane said it was a pleasure to have so many like-minded individuals and businesses together for a night dedicated to keeping so many industries in the Hunter safe.
"There are so many safety-conscious individuals and businesses in the Hunter Region that deserved to be recognised and we're grateful the event can provide that recognition for them," Sarah-Jane said.
Danny Payne was awarded WHS Student of the Year for his work and studies in the work, health, and safety space.
He is currently an online student at Central Queensland University studying a Post Graduate Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety.
The judges were impressed with Danny's dedication to his studies and his passion for learning and challenging himself while working full-time as an HSEQ Manager at HL Mullane & Son.
On top of working full-time and studying, Danny is also currently renovating a house while living with his wife and two young children.
"I am incredibly proud to be a part of the HL Mullane & Son team," Danny said.
Morgan Engineering also came away as a winner on the night, winning Most Innovative WHS Idea for SMEs for their King Pin Ball tool which is a state-of-the-art piece of equipment used to prevent hazards and hand crush injuries for diesel fitters. The tool was developed following a request from BHP.
"We're immensely proud to accept this award as it is a credit to our team, and on behalf of our employees, we say thanks," Jeremy Brett, General Manager of Morgan Engineering, said.
"To take the request from BHP to resolve WHS hazards and provide a solution for them ensuring their safety is something we are very proud of."