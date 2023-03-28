NATE De Thierry had an opportunity to play in Europe during summer but the game-breaking inside back could sense something special building at the Hunter Wildfires.
De Thierry spent last off-season in Spain at top-tier club Quesos Entrepinares.
He missed the opening six rounds of the Shute Shield and then dislocated his shoulder against Manly in his return match, wiping out the majority of the campaign.
"There was an opportunity to head back overseas, but I think we are building something special here at the Wildfires," he said. "I worked hard in the off season to get the shoulder and everything right. I am fully fit and ready to go."
De Theirry has been named at inside centre for the season-opener against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The 28-year-old is among the more experienced players in a side that includes debutants Chalyton Frans (breakaway), Deon Evans (winger) and Dan Fransen (fullback).
"We lost a couple of players from last year, but we gained some new players and I think we can make the top four, if not win it, this season," said de Thierry, who was the Wildfires' player of the year in 2021. "We have worked hard in the preseason as a squad.
"Dan and Deon bring a lot of X-factor from the back. They can make something out of nothing. I'm excited to see what those boys bring to the table."
De Thierry played fullback for Hong Kong in three World Cup qualifiers in November but will be deployed as a second playmaker by Wildfires coach Scott Coleman.
"Nate is a good communicator and gives the guys around him confidence," he said. "He can ball play and get our attacking shape going. He is full of energy and competes for everything."
"The week off has done the trick for Phil," Coleman said. 'He has no pain in his groin and ran freely at training on Monday. He still has to get through Thursday. If he does that he will be right for 50 or 60 minutes."
Alex Pohla is among five fresh reserves, but his inclusion hinges on a specialist report regarding his wrist.
Andrew Tuala was this week called up by the NSW Waratahs.
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Phil Bradford, 3 Nick Dobson, 4 Morgan Innes, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Tueti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Nate de Thierry, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Deon Evans, 15 Dan Fransen. Fresh reserves: Faavae Sila, Lachlan Hodge, Ngarhue Jones, Leon Fukofuka, Alex Pohla
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
