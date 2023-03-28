RENO Piscopo is confident he can recapture the five-star form the midfielder was in before being struck down by a groin injury - the Jets' finals hopes might hinge on it.
Piscopo returns against Melbourne City on Sunday at AAMI park after being sideline for six weeks.
"It is good to back," Piscopo said. "It is always hard being in the stands watching the games. I just want to get out there and help the team. I have had two full weeks [of training] now. The groin is feeling good. I am feeling fit. I am feeling confident."
The 24-year-old pulled up lame after striking a ball during the warm-up before the Jets' 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory on February 12.
"I don't know what happened," Piscopo said. "I was feeling good all week and out of nowhere it just went."
After a disrupted start to the campaign due to a calf issue, Piscopo had found his mojo before the injury.
Moved from the left wing to a central attacking position, he scored a contender for goal of the year in a 2-all draw in Perth and had taken his assist tally to three.
"I felt more free in the 10 role and was able to express myself a bit more. That is when I started to get into my groove," he said.
The Jets notched two wins, three losses and a draw since Piscopo's last game and sit in seventh spot on 25 points with five games to play.
Kosta Grozos has stepped up in Piscopo's absence and scored a go-ahead goal against Perth last round, only for the Jets to conceded a 97th minute equaliser for a 2-all draw.
"I think I could start and get through 70 to 80 minutes. It depends what the boss wants," Piscopo said. "Kosta has been playing well and deserves to play as well."
Beka Darsmelia started the season as the No.10 but was this week released from the final two years of his contract to return home to Georgia.
"I don't know too much about that," Piscopo said. "I wished him all the best but didn't go into much detail."
Archie Goodwin (groin) and Jaushua Sotirio (calf) trained away from the main group on Tuesday and are in doubt for the trip to Melbourne.
Right back Dane Ingham was back at training after completing international duties with New Zealand. He played eight minutes off the bench in a scoreless draw in the first of two games against China. He didn't feature in the second, a 2-1 to the All Whites in Wellington.
Right back Thomas Aquilina and centreback Mark Natta are due back from Italy on Thursday night where they have been in camp with the Olyroos.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.