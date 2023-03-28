Knights half Tyson Gamble has credited a stint training alongside Jackson Hastings in the pre-season for his dynamic start as Kalyn Ponga's replacement.
If there has been a silver lining to the Knights losing Ponga, their star playmaker who remains in Canada completing neurological tests following his most recent concussion, it has been Gamble's near seamless transition into the side, likewise fullback Lachlan Miller.
A late inclusion on the bench against Wests Tigers, Gamble has played five-eighth since Ponga was ruled out a minute into the round-two match from a head knock.
The former Bronco, who the Knights signed last year for two seasons, is the first to admit he hasn't been perfect in the role but he has proved more than up to the task.
"It's been an easy transition, obviously I've been a six most of my life," Gamble told the Newcastle Herald.
"Kalyn getting injured, it helped me. But at the end of the day when he comes back and he plays six, I'll do whatever I can to stay in this team.
"But at the moment I'm loving playing in the halves. Jack and I have built a pretty good combination there and 'Milky' on the back of that is working really well for us."
Newcastle have won two of their past three matches and while Gamble has made a few errors, like throwing forward passes, his trademark enthusiasm and competitiveness has brought a point of difference for the Knights.
In each game he has set up a try and in the loss to the Dolphins he scored one of his own off a Hastings kick.
The 26-year-old said time with Hastings while Ponga had a calf injury over summer had allowed the duo to hit the ground running.
"It helped a lot. We were there for six weeks," he said.
"We got a good feeling about how each other plays, and it's showing out there.
"When we need points, we're linking up really well.
"We're playing both sides of the field, we're not really locked into one job."
Newcastle's two losses, against the Warriors (20-12) in the season-opener and the Dolphins (36-20) in round three, came after conceding late points.
They were well in the contest in both games and produced a particularly spirited performance against the Dolphins in their first home game with a host of NRL regulars sidelined.
"The feel around the club is we probably could have been 4-0 to start the season, really," Gamble said.
"That Warriors game was a tough one but the Dolphins - we were really short on troops and obviously had three blokes debut.
"We sort of blew that game with 10 minutes to go.
"To get a win at home, it feels good but there is a genuine feeling that we could have started the year 4-0."
Among the side's best performers in recent weeks has been Miller, who replaced Ponga at fullback after the skipper moved to five-eighth.
The Coffs Harbour product only joined the Knights a month before the season but has been a revelation at the back.
The 28-year-old, who was considered a back-up fullback at former side Cronulla, set up two tries and made 255 metres in Newcastle's 24-14 win over Canberra on Sunday.
He scored a double of his own the week prior.
Gamble admitted he knew very little of the former rugby sevens player prior to this year but is stoked to have him as a teammate.
"I didn't really know what to expect, but you can see what he has brought to this team already. In the four games he's played, he has topped our run-metres most games, he is hard to tackle and has got the ball-playing.
"The few games he did get at Cronulla, he was really good and you don't play Aussie sevens if you're not a good player ... he's defintely got the skill. That was only his 11th game in the NRL, so he's playing well above his weight at the moment."
Newcastle had to make one forced change for their clash with Manly at Mudgee on Sunday, naming Jack Johns at lock in place of Kurt Mann who was unavailable due to concussion.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
