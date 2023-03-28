Newcastle Herald
Origin Energy suitor Brookfield Asset Management says it will close Eraring Power Station as soon as possible

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Eraring Power Station
Eraring Power Station

Brookfield Asset Management, which is in the process of acquiring Origin Energy, says it will be flexible about the closure of Eraring power station while indicating it wants to exit coal-fired assets as soon as possible.

