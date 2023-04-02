The outstanding exception was a hulk operated by a short-lived Tomago coal company. Its brief role was described as unique in the colony of NSW. Introduced in 1859 and called a 'drop ship', it was moored permanently in one of the deepest parts of Newcastle Harbour. Fed by coal-laden barges towed by tug down the Hunter River from the Tomago colliery site, this hulk, formerly a 300-ton sailing ship, was a barque aptly called Anthracite. It was an unorthodox enterprise, with an onboard crane to fully load large waiting ships more efficiently. This eliminated the usual double-handling of coal cargoes. But more on that later.