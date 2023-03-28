JACK Johns replaces Kurt Mann in the only change the Newcastle Knights have made for their clash with Manly at Mudgee on Saturday.
Mann was concussed in Newcastle's 24-14 win over Canberra on Sunday and misses this week's match under the NRL's 11-day mandatory stand-down rule.
Johns, who had been set to face Canberra but made way for Tyson Frizell's late inclusion, was named on Tuesday to play lock, a position he started in against Wests Tigers in round two.
That was the 25-year-old's sole NRL appearance this season. He played NSW Cup last week.
Dominic Young, who was dropped for the Canberra game after a poor performance the week prior, has failed to regain his spot in the side following Greg Marzhew's two-try showing against the Raiders.
Young has been included on an extended bench, along with Simi Sasagi who is nearing a return from off-season shoulder surgery.
Newcastle haven't played at Mudgee since 2019, when they scored a 45-12 win over St George Illawarra.
Manly, who have taken a home game to the regional NSW town for the past two seasons, are coming off a 13-12 loss to South Sydney on Saturday.
They sit second on the points table after two wins and a bye.
The Knights will be out to regain the Malcolm Reilly Trophy, which is contested in the first competition game each year between the two sides.
Knights playmaker Kalyn Ponga remains in Canada where he is undergoing neurological tests following his most recent concussion.
Knights starting side
1. Lachlan Miller
2. Hymel Hunt
3. Dane Gagai
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Jack Johns
Interchange
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Mat Croker
17. Brodie Jones
Extended bench
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Enari Tuala
20. Dominic Young
21. Simi Sasagi
22. Tom Cant
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
