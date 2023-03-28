Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights name team for clash with Manly Sea Eagles at Mudgee

By Max McKinney
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 4:10pm
JACK Johns replaces Kurt Mann in the only change the Newcastle Knights have made for their clash with Manly at Mudgee on Saturday.

