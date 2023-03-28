Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Weather

Fogo Street mine subsidence, Wallsend sinkhole threat ongoing as residents unable to return home for fourth day

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fogo Street residents evacuated from the neighbourhood after a mine subsidence caused the ground to sink several inches at the weekend will be forced to spend another night away from home, as the emergency response continues at Wallsend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.