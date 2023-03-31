Artist Alessia Sakoff walks a landscape over and over before she takes a sketchbook with her. This is her way of making art that is about taking in the wonders of the natural world.
"I'm not looking for what I can take from the landscape," Sakoff says. "I'm a humble visitor inspired by these beautiful scenes."
Raised in Newcastle in a family that bushwalked local tracks, she has now begun venturing further afield, most recently to a tract of pristine rainforest near Dorrigo in northern NSW.
"It's such dense luscious rainforest, it was really different from the environments that I'm used to exploring around here," she says.
Since graduating from a fine arts degree at the University of Newcastle in 2019, Sakoff has been noted as a leading emerging artist, whose sublime images activate environmental messaging in subliminal ways. Her interpretations of the natural world harbour allegorical undertones, relating back to Sakoff's childhood fascination with the scene-setting art in the animated films of the Japanese film company Studio Ghibli.
In her exhibition Grow Till Tall, which opens today at Newcastle's Straitjacket gallery, Sakoff theatrically sets the vivid greens of finely detailed lush undergrowth against dark abstract backdrops.
"I wanted to get the feeling of how humid it was, that the works are glistening," she says.
As well as homing in on the stunningly minute details of fern fronds, her works respect the landscapes' wild side. It was "very adventurous", Sakoff says, traversing rough terrain cut by waterfalls and river crossings. She knocked so many leeches off her body that it felt like she was "surrounded" by them.
"It was very creepy," she says. "That's where the abstract's from, it's still capturing the landscape but it's a bit more sinister, definitely it's not something we should underestimate.
"The powers of nature, how wild it is, that can be beautiful and also quite scary at the same time - but we still should be trying to preserve it."
During her study years, Sakoff shifted her focus from portraiture to portrayal of the environment, realising that through art she could entice others "to pay a bit more attention, to stop and look around and get a new appreciation of the environment around us". "That is the goal, my motivation," she says.
The works in this exhibition which "zoom in on the foundation of the rainforest, the forest floor", are a development on the en plein air studies Sakoff made in the rainforest painting in oil on board. That body of worked-up studies, exhibited at Onwards Gallery in Hamilton mid last year, formed the origins of the current exhibition. Dense with detail and tangles of vines, they captured the sense that to walk deep into an old-growth rainforest is to be inside an eco-system. Vines looped down from the ceiling of canopy and emerged from the undergrowth.
"You could never predict where they were going to go, I followed them until they went out of sight," Sakoff says. "It's nothing that humans could ever recreate, that chaotic growth that nature is."
In her current exhibition, Sakoff is deepening the connection of her practice to the natural world through the inclusion of works made with inks she created using old artists' "recipes" and drawing on the collection of natural pigments line the shelves of her studio.
As well as going "pigment hunting" for ochres and umbers of the earth, Sakoff brews colours from organic sources such as lychee husks and camillia flowers. She makes rich charcoal inks so she can control the depth of tone and the thickness of her medium.
In Grow Till Tall, Sakoff is also exhibiting a 13-metre scroll, which is an abstracted amalgamation of all her bushwalks in the past four years, including the less pristine - such as as the crater-pocked former mining site of Richley Reserve in New Lambton.
Regenerated bush has a "weird" feeling, she says. "It's the way that humans have forced the landscape to be, it's so different to what it would have been naturally."
