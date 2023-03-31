The works in this exhibition which "zoom in on the foundation of the rainforest, the forest floor", are a development on the en plein air studies Sakoff made in the rainforest painting in oil on board. That body of worked-up studies, exhibited at Onwards Gallery in Hamilton mid last year, formed the origins of the current exhibition. Dense with detail and tangles of vines, they captured the sense that to walk deep into an old-growth rainforest is to be inside an eco-system. Vines looped down from the ceiling of canopy and emerged from the undergrowth.

