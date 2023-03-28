Newcastle Herald
MISSING PERSON: Appeal to locate Melanie O'Sullivan from Stroud

Updated March 29 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:34am
Melanie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with very long, brown hair - possibly in braids.
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Stroud.

