POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from Stroud.
Melanie O'Sullivan, aged 17, was last seen on Mill Creek Road, Stroud, about 9am Tuesday.
After failing to return home, Port Stephens Hunter police were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her disappearance being out-of-character.
Melanie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with very long, brown hair - possibly in braids.
She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, grey tracksuit pants, brown boots and pushing an aqua coloured mountain bike.
Anyone with information about Melanie's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
