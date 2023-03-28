Newcastle Herald
Fogo Street mine subsidence at Wallsend: residents return but street stays shut

Matt Carr
Simon McCarthy
By Matt Carr, and Simon McCarthy
Updated March 29 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:09am
WALLSEND residents forced out of their homes for days in the wake of a sinkhole have been allowed to return, NSW Police confirmed on Wednesday morning.

