MAITLAND'S Pat Mata'utia won't return until the end of April after accepting a three-game suspension from Newcastle Rugby League's opening round.
Mata'utia was the hardest hit in what was a busy start for the match-review committee with Harry Siejka, Brayden Musgrove (Cessnock) and Frank-Paul Nu'uausala (Souths) all now sidelined this weekend.
Central's Nicholas Ritter and Macquarie's Connor Kirkwood both escaped with warnings after entering early guilty pleas.
Mata'utia was charged with grade-two dangerous contact following Maitland's 44-10 win over the Bulldogs at Kurri Sportsground on Sunday.
A pair of previous incidents from the last 12 months didn't help Mata'utia's cause.
Mata'utia misses upcoming encounters with Lakes, Souths and Central, but because of a bye he won't be back until Maitland visit Cessnock in round six.
Siejka, Musgrove and sent-off Nu'uausala each copped one-game bans from the same season opener, hosts Cessnock beating Souths 52-12 on Sunday.
Contrary-conduct charges were issued to both Siejka (grade one) and Nu'uausala (grade two) while Musgrove (grade two) was punished for dangerous contact.
Cessnock are away to Northern Hawks this weekend and Souths welcome Central.
Macquarie were edged out 22-20 by Central at St John Oval on Sunday. Ritter was charged with a careless high-tackle and Kirkwoord was pulled up for a dangerous throw.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
