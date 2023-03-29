She has not yet revealed where but Newcastle Jets striker Tara Andrews has confirmed a return to NPLW Northern NSW.
The 29-year-old announced her retirement from elite-level football last week after 13 seasons and 46 national league goals for the Jets but said she planned to play in the local premier competition.
New Lambton seems a likely destination. Jets teammates and good friends Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan have already committed to the Eagles, who registered their first point of the season in a scoreless draw with Adamstown on Saturday night.
Davis, Allan and Andrews were pivotal to Warners Bay's premiership and championship success last year.
Allan and Andrews also led New Lambton to the 2019 premiership-championship double under now Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton.
"I'll still play local league. I can't stop playing soccer altogether," Andrews said.
Jets players will not feature in NPLW until roughly rounds nine or 10 due to a 30-day grace period between playing in professional and amateur leagues.
** New Lambton have postponed their round-five NPLW fixture against Newcastle Olympic scheduled for this Sunday at Alder Park due to recent grass seeding. It will now be played on June 11.
** Adriana Konjarski, who also played a key part for Warners Bay last year and was with the Jets before a mid-season departure, is again setting the pace for leading goalscorer.
Konjarski was the competition's player of the year and golden boot in 2022, and has scored 13 goals for Magic in four outings.
By the Herald's calculations, Charlestown's Emily Diaz has 11 and Olympic's Sophie McDonald 10.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.