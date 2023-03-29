Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Jets' all-time scorer Tara Andrews will be back playing NPLW NNSW in 2023

By Renee Valentine
March 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tara Andrews celebrates one of many goals with Lauren Allan for Warners Bay in NPLW NNSW last year. Picture by Marina Neil
Tara Andrews celebrates one of many goals with Lauren Allan for Warners Bay in NPLW NNSW last year. Picture by Marina Neil

She has not yet revealed where but Newcastle Jets striker Tara Andrews has confirmed a return to NPLW Northern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.