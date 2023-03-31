Major award surprise for humble HunterNet stalwart Merran Wiggins Advertising Feature

From left to right, HunterNet Co-operative Chairman Steve Tolley, Harvey Knox Award Winner Merran Wiggins and HunterNet Co-operative CEO Ivan Waterfield. Picture Supplied - 3L Photography.

2023 HunterNet Chairman Awards Winners



Merran Wiggins - Harvey Knox Award



Each year HunterNet presents the Harvey Knox Award in recognition of an individual who has shown ongoing support to HunterNet and has helped shape its continuing achievements.

The name of this year's winner came as no surprise to anyone except perhaps the recipient herself.

Merran Wiggins wears many hats within the Hunter Region and in HunterNet.

She has played a key role over many years in HunterNet initiatives like the Future Leaders Program and the Hunter Defence Conference.

Merran is also events manager for various HunterNet conferences, symposiums and the annual night of nights HunterNet Chairmans Awards, which were held this year on March 17 at Merewether Surfhouse.

As event co-ordinator, she is usually privy to who's winning what, but this year an elaborate plot was hatched to keep Merran in the dark.

"In the lead-up, my colleagues led me to believe who was going to win, and it wasn't me. They even created a fake MC run sheet with this person's name on it, so I fully expected them to be announced.

"Just before the big moment, I realised this person was absent, so I proceeded to film his presentation on my mobile phone.

"Imagine my utter surprise when Port Waratah Coal Services CEO Hennie du Plooy, who was in on the ruse, announced that the winner was in fact ... me. Talk about awkward and a huge shock, but truly, I was humbled. We all had a big laugh afterwards."

Merran's involvement with the HunterNet family is long and layered.

Her primary employment is currently with the Department of Education implementing the Education Pathways Program into our high schools which seeks to guide students into apprenticeships and traineeships while still at school.

On the side, Merran runs a personal and corporate travel and events business - Merran Wiggins Travel Managers.

Around 2013 Merran started organising HunterNet conferences, travel and events.

"It was about the time HunterNet was looking at developing a Future Leaders program," Merran explained.

"I joined the committee to develop this program and took the lead as the program's liaison in 2015 leading a committee in tandem with the HunterNet CEO.

"Our brief was to assist and develop emerging industry leaders in a hands-on, interactive manner while keeping them in the Hunter. It's proved to be highly successful."

At the other end of the employment spectrum, HunterNet Career Connections seeks to connect apprentices and trainees with employers, to ensure our region's industry is continually growing.

Merran's role with the Department of Education's Education Pathways Program meshed well with HunterNet Career Connections.

"Career Connections and other group training organisations in our region collaborate with the Educational Pathways Program to connect students to trade apprenticeships and traineeships whilst at still at school," Merran explained.



"The program seeks to bolster skill gaps and help train for the jobs of the future, providing career pathways and ensuring we are future-proofing our industries.

"If these industries identify leadership potential, young people can then graduate to the Future Leaders Program, even an MBA at University of Newcastle which the Future Leaders Program provides two credits for, and eventually be guided to CEO without ever having to leave the region.



"In this way, HunterNet plays a leading role in future-proofing local industry for the next 30 years and beyond."

Merran is excited about emerging initiatives in the Hunter like NewH2 aimed at harnessing renewable energy industries like hydrogen and offshore wind farms, and the role HunterNet will play.

There is also the prospect of other large industry hubs locating to the region and providing opportunities unimagined 30 years ago.

"Look, I think we are blessed," Merran said. "There's so much going on. At the end of the day, we're all here for same reason at HunterNet - the staff, the members and industry are all here working together to build a bright future for the region.

"HunterNet is good at connecting people to projects and I'm proud of the role I've played and will continue to play if they'll have me.