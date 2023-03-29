Voice is a powerful tool and two mates are using theirs to increase health literacy among the Indigenous community.
In what started as a conversation in the back of a car two years ago between co-hosts Josh Fuller and Robbie Watson, is now a reality with the launch of their podcast Coffee on Country.
Recorded out of Newcastle City Library's podcast room with support from the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN), the show has a focus on Closing the Gap.
"The podcast provides us with a platform to yarn about the health programs available, interview guests, have a laugh and to educate people on our health care system. We want our communities to understand who the PHN is, what we do, and how they can access services to be proactive about their health care," Mr Fuller said.
"We really want to showcase how deadly a lot of people that work in the health care sector are."
The podcast launched on Wednesday, March 29 with six initial episodes covering different topics by indigenous and non-indigenous health professionals and community members.
"That's the uniqueness of this podcast, every episode we've done - it's someone from a different field, the topic's always different but it's always linked back to how and where do we Close the Gap? It's an initiative but trying to do it through voice," co-host Mr Watson said.
Mr Fuller said the COVID pandemic exposed how "wide" the Gap is.
"The Gap is only getting wider, so it's time we start to increase health literacy," he said.
"The podcast will help provide a better understanding of First Nations health in a holistic approach which incorporates telling of peoples stories and health journeys in our communities."
Mr Watson hoped to simplify messages for the Indigenous community through the Coffee on Country podcast.
"Josh and I have put ourselves out there, but I think that's probably what Closing the Gap needs - more people in community putting themselves out there," he said.
The podcast can be listened to through Spotify.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.