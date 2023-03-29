Being politically uneducated, my observation is that historical party voting is diminishing. Global economics has changed the commercial/industrial landscape, which was still loyal to blue collar support. But industry is no longer heavy and staffed by middle educated workers. Today's workers are proponents of a form of higher education, and more likely to step out and take on a business and work for themselves. This produces a change in thinking demographics as to what a party offers, against what they will come through with and provide. Having a good spiel does not cut it anymore; voters want results.

