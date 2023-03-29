Newcastle Herald
Letters

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor, March 30 2023: Wallsend sinkhole on the minds of readers

By Letters to the Editor
Updated March 30 2023 - 10:10am, first published 7:30am
Fogo Street in Wallsend during the sinkhole evacuation.
GOOD luck to the poor residents of Wallsend and Waratah, along with Wallsend Diggers, in their interactions and dealings with the 'new' Mine Subsidence Advisory ('Residents waiting for street to get all-clear', Newcastle Herald 29/3). Having had years of dealing with the old Mine Subsidence Board and mostly positive outcomes, I can categorically say that my dealings with this new Mine Subsidence Advisory left me in a very dark place.

