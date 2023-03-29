Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights aim for renewed 'local focus' to recruitment and retention after cutting ties with Clint Zammit

By Max McKinney
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:10pm
The Newcastle Knights intend to have a "more local" recruitment and retention focus moving forward after parting company with chief talent scout Clint Zammit.

