Lees loads up in Wildcard qualifier for final

Loch Eagle is the best-fancied in betting and the Kiwi-owned son of Lonhro only has to produce his best form to go close. Loch Eagle had his first run in 2023 in the Gosford Provincial Qualifier over 1200m on March 16. He found the trip too short and finished out of a place. The four-year-old will have conditions to suit on Thursday. The Newcastle track received 84mm of rain in the week ending Wednesday at 9am. Loch Eagle has won twice on very heavy tracks and one on a soft track. He has a good second-up record and the long straight and 1400m is ideal. Lees' apprentice Dylan Gibbons has the mount.